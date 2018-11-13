Noosa agents develop code of conduct for short-term stays

Short-stay rentals may be asked to abideby a code of practice devised in Noosa.

Short-stay rentals may be asked to abideby a code of practice devised in Noosa. Contributed

THERE is a Noosa-led accommodation industry push for a short-term stay code of practice to be adopted, including having tenants sign eviction agreements to help iron-out ongoing problems like party houses.

Local real estate identity Dan Neylan has presented this collaboration with other local agents to Mayor Tony Wellington, who is part of a state short-term stay reference group looking for government reforms.

Mr Neylan said the code of practice addresses the legal requirements, compliance with the required acts, insurance requirements and procedures to ensure best practices "that minimises negative impact on the environment and people in the vicinity”.

Mr Neylan said Mayor Wellington had has consulted with short-term holiday managers to discuss the issues for properties including those handled by Airbnb

"We believe the issues arising from the increase of Airbnb are predominately management failures and improved governance is the solution to the majority of the issues,” Mr Neylan said.

"We hope that council will consider our recommendations in part if not in full when considering how to address the issue,” he said.

The code wants all properties without live-in managers, to have a fully licenced manager who can be contacted by a 24-hour emergency number to deal with matter, plus a specialised security officer available to attend property after hours as required.

As well, managers should have a written agreement with the guests including eviction powers, if and when required.

The code of practice background briefing said the significant increase in the amount of properties in traditionally residential areas being used such short-term stays or holiday letting has "produced issues around noise control, parking, loss of amenities and sense of neighbourhood”.

A Noosa public forum to discuss the issues last year, which both Cr Wellington and Mr Neylan addressed, was told the council estimated more than 40% of the rental accommodation on exclusive Witta Circle in Noosa Heads now was given over to this bulk-booking short-stays.

The proposed code said: "One of the biggest issues with short term stays in residential areas is late night noise issues, including the lack of a point of contact, delays in response times by police and a lack of follow-up by the property owner with the offending guest and the complainant.

"Inability to evict is an additional issue should the problem persist.”

The code of practice also alleges unlicensed, unqualified personnel, such as cleaners and maintenance personnel, were overseeing the charging of fees and "in some instances, managers have been charging fees above the old legislated maximum of 12 per cent plus GST of the booking tariff and continue to do so”.

It notes the licensed real estate agents, "have been subjected to the same criticism” for marketing properties to let who in the main, have 'absentee' owners and this was a motivating factor for coming up with the code of practice.

"It has been identified that short-term stays such as Airbnb operators that live onsite pose little or no issue in regard to other residents,” the code background said.

The code would require the letting agent to obtain the name of the responsible guest including photo ID check, plus full contact details. This person would them be responsible for the actions of all guests within their party and must supply the names of all other adult and child guests involved in the stay, plus the length of stay.

The number of guests would be limited to the amount of beds advertised in the accommodation listing.

"Notice of visitors for small family lunches, barbecues must be given to the property manager in advance and limited to 1.5 times the sleeping capacity in number,” the proposed code said.