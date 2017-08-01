Noosa alive! a huge success

NOOSA COMES ALIVE: Stage and screen sensation Naomi Price was the 2017 Noosa alive! ambassador.

AS THE sun set on the 2017 Noosa alive! festivities in the Rococo Beach Club Marquee on Noosa Beach Sunday night, festival director Ian Mackellar described the 10 days as 'a tremendous success'.

"The community has embraced the name change (from Noosa Long Weekend),” Mr Mackeller said.

"This year we've had more events than any other in the festival's 16-year history - 150 events and 250 artists - and it's been capped off by four days of beach events in the Rococo Beach Club Marquee, which has been a fabulous addition to the program.

"We also had the free family events at the beginning of the festival with Noosa Fire and that attracted 10,000 people.

"It really has been a tremendous success.”