Noosa Alive! and kicking thanks to $60,000 boost

The Queensland Ballet returned to the Sunshine Coast for the Noosa Alive! festival.

Noosa’s premier cultural showcase Noosa Alive! certainly will go on thanks to a $60,000 federal government grant and most likely with a star turn from Queensland Ballet.

However the timing of the arts and entertainment festival which is one of regional Australia’s outstanding artistic ventures is still very much at the mercy of COVID-19.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien was delighted to help lift spirits among the dedicated Noosa Alive! team with this funding boost.

“The Noosa Alive! festival is an important arts event for locals in Noosa and it’s also a significant attraction for domestic tourism,” Mr O’Brien said.

“So I am pleased to announce it will receive $60,000 through the Building Better Regions Fund to help with next year’s event.”

Noosa Alive! president Andrew Squires was certain these funds will make all the difference in staging an epic comeback after the festival was forced to cancel this year.

“It’s a really good outcome for us and I think that it really then sets the stage for some good, long-term sustainability,” Mr Squires said.

“The festival won’t be on this year, but will be potentially next year depending on how we go because there is a lot of pre-planning. We’ve just got to keep that open at the moment.”

Mr Squires said Noosa Alive! is evolving to meet with the “demands of COVID and also the demographics in Noosa” as the younger generations start to engage with the festival.

He said the festival made a profit last year in his first year leading his team.

Noosa Alive! president Andrew Squires, Linny Studley and Samantha Squires.

“We came out ahead well and then it’s just really relying patrons, sponsorships and grants,” Mr Squires said.

“It’s been around for a long time and it is really is one of the premier festivals because it attracts international stars, performers and patronage as well,” Mr Squires said.

“We being approached already by Queensland Ballet and an ensemble theatre in Sydeny and those sort of places.

“Queensland Ballet are keen to come up and do stuff, but what that looks like we’re not sure yet,” Mr Squires said.

He said the festival committee was “keeping those conversations open as to when they are able to start”.

Mr Squires expects the next festival would be held with social distancing still in place.

Mr O’Brien also delivered a $20,000 Building Better Regions grant to the Cooroy Badminton Club, to “help them upgrade their 30-year-old toilets and showers, which will create jobs and improve amenities for the region.”

He also announced funding for two local organisations through the Volunteer Grants Program.

“This Volunteer Grants funding will provide Pomona District Meals on Wheels with $4310 for fuel and travel costs so their volunteers can continue this incredibly valuable service, and Noosa Shire Arts and Crafts Association will receive $4310 for office equipment as well as a defibrillator that could save lives,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Noosa communities are continuing to show amazing spirit and strength through these tough times, firstly with the terrible bushfires and then the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am delighted to see these grants will provide much-needed support to these organisations and their volunteers through these difficult times.

“The projects will drive economic growth, creating jobs in construction, promoting new opportunities and events to boost domestic tourism, and help volunteers continue to help the community, benefiting the region as it begins the recovery from COVID-19 to become even better place to live, work and holiday,” he said.