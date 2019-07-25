Noosa alive! festival off to a show-stopping start

OPENING night went down a treat for this year's Noosa alive! festival.

Guests mingled at The J Noosa before a sold-out opening show by the Modern Maori Quartet last Friday before events continued into the weekend and this week.

Festival producer Tim Loydell said the festival so far had been off to a great start.

"We've had some wonderful feedback from both audiences and the artists,” Mr Loydell said.

"We've been thrilled.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Loydell said the festival had already seen several sold-out events and full houses and he was pleased audiences of all ages were engaging with the broad diversity of shows.

On Tuesday at a sold-out Australian Poetry Slam Finals at Noosa Arts Theatre saw Jude Riley, 12 and Annie Gordon, 17 take first and second place respectively.

"Two young people won on the night and they will go on to the state poetry finals,” Mr Loydell said.

There are still plenty of events on this weekend but Mr Loydell said some shows only had a limited number of tickets left.

"Saturday we have a lot of stuff happening which is great,” Mr Loydell said.

One he is looking forward to is the Peregian Springs Dance Centre's Stars of Tomorrow showcase on Sunday morning.

"They've had great success with their dancers heading over to London and other ballets,” he said.

"It will be great to see these young stars.”

Mr Loydell thanked the festival's supporters and patrons.

"Without their continued support this festival wouldn't be possible.”

What's on this weekend

The Umbilical Brothers, Friday, July 26.

[MIS]CONCEIVE, Friday, July 26.

Queensland Ballet, Saturday, July 27.

Noosa Orchestra, Saturday, July 27.

Morphe Noosa, Saturday, July 27.

Opera Funk, Saturday, July 27.

Festival Club After Hours, Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27.

Stars of Tomorrow dance showcase, Sunday, July 28.

Heritage walks, everyday until Sunday July 28

For full event details and tickets visit www.noosaalive.com.au.