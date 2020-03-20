NOOSA alive! is ’killed off’ for 2020 by viral outbreak

ONE of Noosa’s favourite cultural leaders David Williamson has seen his last theatrical work Crunch Time set to be staged in April, flattened by the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Williamson’s creative work is not the only casualty of the health crisis gripping Noosa with the NOOSA Alive! management committee cancelling the entire program for this rich, regional celebration of the arts.

Crunch Time was to be the last play presented Mr Williamson, the declared national living treasure, before his official retirement as Australia’s most produced playwright.

The long-time Noosa resident along with his wife Kristin who were founding patrons of the Noosa Longweekend, which evolved into NOOSA Alive!

Last night the management committee made the cancellation decision “following the Federal Government’s announcement of non-essential mass gatherings being banned across the country”.

The committee also took into account the “community’s increasing concerns around social distancing during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic”.

“The festival, that we all love, is a vital part of Noosa’s arts and cultural calendar but the health and safety of everyone must come first,” the committee statement said.

“We are currently contacting all of our stakeholders for information on the outcome of this cancellation. This information will enable us to contact our ticketed guests as soon as possible to offer refund options.

“As a small not for profit organisation, operating with a reliance on government funding and sponsorship, the impact of cancelling is substantial.”

The committee has suggested its supporters le to consider donating their ticket price to help continue to present NOOSA alive! into the future.

“The festival comes together each year with the contribution of so many and we realise the cancellation will have impact in different ways.

“We thank you for your understanding and please remember that as a community of people who love and support the arts we are all in this together and these hard decisions will deliver a strong and exciting future for NOOSA alive! 2021.”

Those with ticketing concerns or for other information should contact:

admin@noosaalive.com.au.

Meanwhile the Noosa Chorale said this morning: “In full support of the Australian Government’s efforts to manage the public health emergency brought about by the current Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, we have postponed our May concert ‘Spirit of Olympia: Music of the Olympic Games’ to September 25 and 26.

“If you had already bought tickets to the original May concert dates, you will be contacted by The J Theatre offering you a transfer of your tickets to the new September time or alternatively to provide you with a full refund.

“We hope you will join us in September for what will be a thrilling, uplifting, and truly spirited musical event of olympic proportions.”

Bookings can be made at https://www.thej.com.au/spirit-of-olympia/