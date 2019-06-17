Noosa Alive! opens with an indigenous vibe

THERE'S an indigenous edge to the official opening of Noosa Alive! 2019, which features the Gubbi Gubbi Dancers, Gubbi Gubbi elder Dr Eve Fesl, The Modern Māori Quartet (pictured below) and solo musician Tane Tokorangi.

The 10-day festival of arts and culture kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a sunset opening welcome at Laguna Lookout.

This will be followed by an hour of free entertainment at The J with Tane Tokorangi and drinks on the deck to warm up for the evening's headline event, The Modern Māori Quartet.

Noosa Alive! runs from Friday, July 19 to Sunday, July 28, and attracts hundreds of acts from around the country.

This year's program includes performances by the Queensland Ballet, The Umbilical Brothers and Tim Freedman from The Whitlams.

Tickets to The Modern Māori Quartet are $60-$65 per person.

To book your event tickets, go to www.noosaalive.com.au.