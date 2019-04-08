Noosa alive! produce the goods

WELCOME: Former Deckchairs front man Tim Loydell is new Festival Producer of NOOSA alive!

WELCOME: Former Deckchairs front man Tim Loydell is new Festival Producer of NOOSA alive! Brigid Clarke

FORMER Deckchairs front man Tim Loydell has been announced as the new NOOSA alive! festival producer.

As the creative genius behind several successful events across Australia and abroad, and an accomplished musician and performer in his own right, Tim is a perfect choice for the premier performing arts festival.

The former Brisbane resident has lived on the Sunshine Coast since 2018 and will soon be releasing the program for the 2019 NOOSA alive! festival to be held from July 19-28.

Festival President Andrew Squires said the festival was incredibly lucky to have someone of Tim's status and experience joining the NOOSA alive! team.

"Not only is Tim an excellent musician, he is also a true lover of the arts and has spent the last 10 years working behind the scenes supporting visual, musical and written art,” Mr Squires said.

"Tim has an eye for unique talent and niche markets, and we are thrilled that he will be working with the festival.

"With NOOSA alive! now in its 18th year, it is important that we continue to evolve, bring new ideas to the table and produce a festival that offers world-class musicians, artists and events.

"Tim brings a great deal of experience and energy to our team and having him on board will ensure that NOOSA alive! continues to bring the best of the best to Noosa.”