Noosa alive! shows selling fast

STANDOUT PERFORMANCE: Blake Bowden sings the classics including Blue Moon and My Funny Valentine in Straight from the Hart. Paul Smith

WITH many performances already sold out, organisers of this year's Noosa alive! festival are urging everyone to buy tickets sooner rather than later.

Festival president Johanne Wright said the stellar 2018 program was proving popular.

"The Queensland Ballet evening performance on Saturday sold out and there are only a very small handful of seats left to Katie Noonan, and Ida Girls is selling well,” Ms Wright said.

"And Straight from the Hart with Blake Bowden on Saturday is going to be something really special,” Ms Wright said.

"It is a rare opportunity to experience the world- premiere concert before the show tours nationally.”

With his sultry voice, Bowden breathes new life into timeless classics such as Blue Moon, My Funny Valentine and The Lady is a Tramp with the backing of a nine-piece band.

Straight from the Hart is on Saturday, July 28 at The J at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets cost $69.50 (includes booking fee).

Other shows at The J include Majorie Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, Olé direct from Europe on Friday night and Noosa's own Katie Noonan with Michael Leunig and a string quartet on Sunday.

Ms Wright said the closing party on Sunday night from 5-9pm in the main street village next to Rococo, Hastings St would be "fantastic”.

"At just $39 a ticket, it's really inexpensive and will be full of excitement and colour with music, song and dance, cocktails and cuisine,” she said.

All tickets are available from the website, www.noosaalive.com.au.