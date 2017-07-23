Noosa alive with colour and excitement for festival

FUN COMES ALIVE: Pictured are festival president Johanne Wright with Penelope Mullens, Damien Anthony Rossi and Sunday Lucia.

WHEN the Noosa Long Weekend festival became Noosa alive!, organisers promised 10 magical days and nights of music, theatre, food and fun ... and something for all ages.

The festival, which started Friday, is proof they're doing just that.

"I am so delighted that we have such an amazing program this year. With 130 events it is huge,” president Johanne Wright said.

"What we have strived for is providing something for every member of the family - whether you are an opera lover, a kid who likes to sing, someone who adores beautiful music and food, or those who get stuck into the terrific debates we have in our festival of thought.

"Whatever you like, Noosa alive! has just the thing for you.

"I don't recall us ever having as many different events as we have this year.

"Opening with a great bang like the fireworks, we've never done that before ... and obviously the beach is a brand new venue.

"We've never had that opportunity before and that venue is really open entertainment and dining in quite a different way that I think is very special.”

Ms Wright said one thing the Noosa Long Weekend had always been famous for was luring Australia's best talent to Noosa.

And this year was no exception.

"The thing we always strive for is to bring the best talent that we can,” Ms Wright said.

"We have some of Australia's best performers coming to Noosa, as well as an international star and our comedian Simon Taylor who is flying in from New York to perform, as well as our fabulous children from Sunshine Beach High who will be in the chorus at the opera where there is the potential for springboarding a potential career.”

Here's a snapshot of what Noosa alive! offers:

LUKE KENNEDY - HIS VOICE - Opening night, Friday, July 21, 8pm 'the J',

An unmissable live experience for fans of brilliant music and power vocals.

Accompanied by seven of Australia's finest musicians Luke slides effortlessly through musical styles as he takes you from pub rocker to the Ten Tenors, to grand finalist on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND BALLET - Saturday, July 22, 2.30pm and 7.30pm at 'the J'

A superb program of classical, contemporary and neo-classical ballet, made even more special by the intimacy of the setting.

LIOR -AN INTIMATE PERFORMANCE - Sunday, July 23, 7.30pm at 'the J'

Lior burst on to the Australian music scene some years back and plays his much loved classic This old love and a host of other favourites.

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Tuesday, July 25, 7.30pm, Noosa Leisure Centre

Opera Australia are bringing Mozart's brilliant Opera to the Noosa Leisure Centre for one performance only ... stunning costumes, a fabulous set and a chorus of local school kids accompanying some of Australia's finest singers.

If you've never been to the opera, this is the perfect introduction.

MATTHEW MITCHAM CABARET- Double Bill Thursday, July 27 7.30 PM, 'the J'

Share Matthews's personal journey from Olympic Diving Gold, to Cabaret star, plus the highs and lows in between.

This all singing, all dancing production is full of twists and turns.

LADY BEATLE -Saturday, July 29, 3pm, 'the J'

Naomi Price stars in this fantastical tale about the women who inspired the Beatles greatest hits.

ROCOCO BEACH CLUB MARQUEE - July 28-31, Noosa Main Beach

The Rococo beach club marquee brings a dynamic Latin beach club atmosphere and four full days of all inclusive cabaret, dinner and casual beach parties.

FESTIVAL OF THOUGHT: Professor Bob Carr in conversation with Kerry O'Brien, Insiders Returns for the 11th consecutive year, Kerry O'Brien in conversation with David Leser, Euthanasia: an expert panel discusses this challenging issue, The Future of Work: How will job markets evolve in the digital economy?, The Secret Garden Lunch with Wendy Whitely and Janet Hawley

For full details: go to the website at noosaalive. com.au.