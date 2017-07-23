24°
News

Noosa alive with colour and excitement for festival

Michele Sternberg | 22nd Jul 2017 2:18 PM
FUN COMES ALIVE: Pictured are festival president Johanne Wright with Penelope Mullens, Damien Anthony Rossi and Sunday Lucia.
FUN COMES ALIVE: Pictured are festival president Johanne Wright with Penelope Mullens, Damien Anthony Rossi and Sunday Lucia. Barry Alsop

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN the Noosa Long Weekend festival became Noosa alive!, organisers promised 10 magical days and nights of music, theatre, food and fun ... and something for all ages.

The festival, which started Friday, is proof they're doing just that.

"I am so delighted that we have such an amazing program this year. With 130 events it is huge,” president Johanne Wright said.

"What we have strived for is providing something for every member of the family - whether you are an opera lover, a kid who likes to sing, someone who adores beautiful music and food, or those who get stuck into the terrific debates we have in our festival of thought.

"Whatever you like, Noosa alive! has just the thing for you.

"I don't recall us ever having as many different events as we have this year.

"Opening with a great bang like the fireworks, we've never done that before ... and obviously the beach is a brand new venue.

"We've never had that opportunity before and that venue is really open entertainment and dining in quite a different way that I think is very special.”

Ms Wright said one thing the Noosa Long Weekend had always been famous for was luring Australia's best talent to Noosa.

And this year was no exception.

"The thing we always strive for is to bring the best talent that we can,” Ms Wright said.

"We have some of Australia's best performers coming to Noosa, as well as an international star and our comedian Simon Taylor who is flying in from New York to perform, as well as our fabulous children from Sunshine Beach High who will be in the chorus at the opera where there is the potential for springboarding a potential career.”

Here's a snapshot of what Noosa alive! offers:

LUKE KENNEDY - HIS VOICE - Opening night, Friday, July 21, 8pm 'the J',

An unmissable live experience for fans of brilliant music and power vocals.

Accompanied by seven of Australia's finest musicians Luke slides effortlessly through musical styles as he takes you from pub rocker to the Ten Tenors, to grand finalist on The Voice.

QUEENSLAND BALLET - Saturday, July 22, 2.30pm and 7.30pm at 'the J'

A superb program of classical, contemporary and neo-classical ballet, made even more special by the intimacy of the setting.

LIOR -AN INTIMATE PERFORMANCE - Sunday, July 23, 7.30pm at 'the J'

Lior burst on to the Australian music scene some years back and plays his much loved classic This old love and a host of other favourites.

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - Tuesday, July 25, 7.30pm, Noosa Leisure Centre

Opera Australia are bringing Mozart's brilliant Opera to the Noosa Leisure Centre for one performance only ... stunning costumes, a fabulous set and a chorus of local school kids accompanying some of Australia's finest singers.

If you've never been to the opera, this is the perfect introduction.

MATTHEW MITCHAM CABARET- Double Bill Thursday, July 27 7.30 PM, 'the J'

Share Matthews's personal journey from Olympic Diving Gold, to Cabaret star, plus the highs and lows in between.

This all singing, all dancing production is full of twists and turns.

LADY BEATLE -Saturday, July 29, 3pm, 'the J'

Naomi Price stars in this fantastical tale about the women who inspired the Beatles greatest hits.

ROCOCO BEACH CLUB MARQUEE - July 28-31, Noosa Main Beach

The Rococo beach club marquee brings a dynamic Latin beach club atmosphere and four full days of all inclusive cabaret, dinner and casual beach parties.

FESTIVAL OF THOUGHT: Professor Bob Carr in conversation with Kerry O'Brien, Insiders Returns for the 11th consecutive year, Kerry O'Brien in conversation with David Leser, Euthanasia: an expert panel discusses this challenging issue, The Future of Work: How will job markets evolve in the digital economy?, The Secret Garden Lunch with Wendy Whitely and Janet Hawley

For full details: go to the website at noosaalive. com.au.

Noosa News

Topics:  bob carr david williamson euthanasia lior locale locale after dark luke kennedy mathew mitcham naomi price noosa noosa alive! noosa arts theatre noosa beach noosa leisure centre noosa long weekend noosa springs queensland ballet rococo beach club marquee sigrid thornton the j

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Clearing the way for a restored Sunshine bush

Clearing the way for a restored Sunshine bush

Volunteers go hard at clean up and can use some help

Americans achieve Sunshine Beach-head

Noosa census graph

US one-percenters in Noosa

Gracing markets with her singing

IN TUNE: Noosa's Grace Burroughs singing up plenty of support for refugee children.

Heart is in Grace's singing

Noosa challenged by evolving sports

More than 100 intrepid women will trek, paddle, mountain bike and navigate their way around the Noosa Hinterland as part of the Wild Women Adventure Race.

Noosa has a plan for sporting review

Local Partners

Noosa set to power smartly in light of climate change

Planning for a greener future

Thinking helps save big waste

GREAT SAVE: Kim Galea of Pitchfork Restaurant with Michele Lipner from OzHarvest Sunshine Coast and Craig Galea.

Peregian set to launch food rescue

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Twitter explodes over Stranger Things season two

IT’S been an agonisingly long wait but finally, the people behind the hugely popular Netflix series Stranger Things have given us a proper look at season two.

Warner Bros. confirms a number of confusing sequels

Wonder Woman is getting a sequel.

There's some very good news for Wonder Woman fans

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

New Thor: Ragnarok trailer is everything you could want

Thor and his brother Loki seem to be on the same side.

Another Thor trailer has landed, and it's hot

Check out the 22 women who'll chase the next Bachelor

Meet the women vying for Matty J's heart on The Bachelor.

The 22 women of the Bachelor have been revealed

'What gig?' Drummer left out of Powderfinger reunion

Former Powderfinger drummer Jon Coghill works as a presenter and journalist for ABC Sunshine Coast.

Former drummer learns of reunion gig after the fact

FINAL PHONE CALL: Princes’ regret over last words to Diana

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

Two princes regret rushing the last phonecall with their mother

Owner Wants It Sold! Outstanding Entry Level Buying!

119 Amarina Avenue, Mooloolaba 4557

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 119 Amarina Avenue, Mooloolaba. This stylishly renovated north facing home on a fully fenced 665m2 block with a huge...

Your Beach House Lifestyle Awaits!

36 Camfield Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

House 4 3 2 Auction On Site...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 36 Camfield Street, Alexandra Headland; this architect designed property in a commanding position atop Alex Hill...

DIVE IN TODAY. BEFORE THIS ONE GETS AWAY.

22 Regatta Boulevard, Wurtulla 4575

House 3 1 3 Offers over...

- Set and forget home. Invest or occupy in excellent growth area - Solid brick beachside home recently repainted internally - Desirable 600sqm parcel of land with...

Dual Living Opportunity with Pool

40 Huntley Place, Caloundra West 4551

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Set in the established part of Bellvista, this well presented family home offers a low maintenance lifestyle with the ease of a flowing single level layout. It's...

Investor Liquidates - Will be Sold!

21 Indigo Road, Caloundra West 4551

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This single level home offers a functional, easy care design for relaxed family living and entertaining. This property is a great opportunity for the first time...

Exclusive Oceanic Drive opportunity. Will be Selling Sunday!

99 Oceanic Drive, Warana 4575

House 4 2 Auction on site...

- An excellent chic' beachside home which boasts the sought after Oceanic Drive locale - Well positioned with lush established lawns and framed by iconic Pandanus...

Standout Offering- Will be Sold at Auction!

32 Montserrat Crescent, Caloundra West 4551

House 4 2 2 Offers from...

Beautifully renovated, this spacious family home is located in the established part of Bellvista. Offering a relaxed modern lifestyle, this home combines premium...

HUGE SHED WITH LIVEABLE FEATURES AND AMENITIES ON 1 1/4 ACRES!!!

350 KIEL MOUNTAIN ROAD, Kiels Mountain 4559

Residential Land Currently used as a primary residence, the large council approved 12m x ... $395,000.00

Currently used as a primary residence, the large council approved 12m x 9m Shed has been tastefully built in with bathroom, kitchen and laundry facilities to...

ENORMOUS FAMILY HOME!!! ABSOLUTELY MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!

9 Merimist Way, Kiels Mountain 4559

House 5 2 4 $699,000

Set on approximately 1 acres of the highly sought-after Merimist Way in Kiels Mountain and with all the improvements the owners have completed, the owners are...

Wurtulla Beachside Dreams Come True!

10 Bilyara Court, Wurtulla 4575

House 4 2 2 Auction on site...

10 Bilyara Court Wurtulla is just solid as a rock and it is not often that a solid two level double brick home becomes available in Wurtulla. Featuring 4 bedrooms...

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Townhouses planned for Nicklin Way site

CBRE's Brendan Robins and Rem Rafter on site at Wurtulla.

Prime 1.5ha Sunshine Coast property set for town homes development

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!