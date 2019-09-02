Menu
Login
The Queensland Ballet has featured as a major drawcard for the NOOSA alive! festival.
The Queensland Ballet has featured as a major drawcard for the NOOSA alive! festival.
News

Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

Alan Lander
2nd Sep 2019 2:00 PM

ONE of Noosa’s premiere events has been awarded more than $28,000 in a state arts funding grant.

A total of $28,250 has been granted “to support the delivery of this established festival that will include four First Nations arts offerings in the program to increase the engagement of local and interstate audiences with high-quality and diverse arts experiences,” Arts Minister Leeane Enoch said.

The funding was part of an overall $275,446 package awarded to eight major events across the state, under the Palaszczuk Government’s Queensland Arts Showcase Program.

Since QASP opened in September 2015, 354 applicants have received funding support totalling $11.9 million.

For more information about QASP, visit www.arts.qld.gov.au.

arts funding leeane enoch noosa noosa alive noosa events queensland arts showcase program
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Rock of Ages musical comes to J

    Rock of Ages musical comes to J

    News New musical to hit town on September 20 and 21

    What’s screening in Noosa

    What’s screening in Noosa

    News Your movie guide for the week

    Acoustic Night turns 30

    Acoustic Night turns 30

    News Cooran’s monthly Acoustic Night event now 30-years-old

    Italian festa a feast of creativity, culture

    Italian festa a feast of creativity, culture

    News Giant bowls of spaghetti and meatballs were spotted walking around Noosaville State...