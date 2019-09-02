Noosa Alive’s state funding boost

The Queensland Ballet has featured as a major drawcard for the NOOSA alive! festival.

ONE of Noosa’s premiere events has been awarded more than $28,000 in a state arts funding grant.

A total of $28,250 has been granted “to support the delivery of this established festival that will include four First Nations arts offerings in the program to increase the engagement of local and interstate audiences with high-quality and diverse arts experiences,” Arts Minister Leeane Enoch said.

The funding was part of an overall $275,446 package awarded to eight major events across the state, under the Palaszczuk Government’s Queensland Arts Showcase Program.

Since QASP opened in September 2015, 354 applicants have received funding support totalling $11.9 million.

For more information about QASP, visit www.arts.qld.gov.au.