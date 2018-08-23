Noosa and Peregian nippers in the swim

Noosa and Peregian nippers are back in the swim over the weeked for their pool swims.

Noosa and Peregian nippers are back in the swim over the weeked for their pool swims. Contributed

NOOSA and Peregian Nippers pool swim proficiencies are being held this Sunday from 10am-2pm at the Noosa Aquatic Centre and Coolum Pool.

Renewing members will conduct their pool proficiency and new members are welcome to attend either venues this Sunday to find out how to become involved in Nippers at Noosa and/or Peregian.

Joining Nippers at Noosa and Peregian will have you training under the guidance of head coach and Australian Ironman legend Darren Mercer OAM along with current Australian champions in many disciplines such as first aid, ironwoman, beach events, patrol competition, taplin relay, surf race and ocean swims.

For more information, visit the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club website.