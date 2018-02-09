Menu
Noosa artist's colourful adventures in art

NOOSA ARTIST: Pam Taylor's exhibition will be opened by artist and tutor Don Milner.
EVOCATIVE memories and explosions of colour from recent adventures through Morocco, France and Italy will take eye-catching centre stage at artist Pam Taylor's latest exhibition.

From commercial art, decorative painting, tutoring acrylic painting techniques, mastering various mediums, exploring various painting techniques and styles to print-making lino cuts on to canvas, its colour, form and bold shapes, which remain prominent in Pam's trademark.

Most recently it's a

move towards urban landscapes and figures which has defined her artwork.

The detail capturing buildings, signs, windows and doors among the colour and chaos of Morocco,

to the exuberantly coloured

houses of France and

Italy, especially Burano,

is captivating.

And every picture tells a story.

Pam's colourful adventures exhibition,

called Journeys Passed,

will be opened by celebrated artist and tutor Don Milner, on Saturday, February 10

at noon at the Old Pomona Railway Station Gallery.

Everyone is invited. Drinks and nibbles will be served.

Noosa News

