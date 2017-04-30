25°
Noosa artists create pieces in harmony

Michele Sternberg | 30th Apr 2017 10:23 AM
IMPRESSIVE ART: Creating in Harmony opens Friday, May 5.
IMPRESSIVE ART: Creating in Harmony opens Friday, May 5.

WHETHER it's ceramics, weaving, painting or beading that takes your fancy, all will be on display as part of Creating in Harmony, an exhibition organised by the Noosa Arts & Crafts Association.

The exhibition is called Creating in Harmony to reflect the co-operative nature of the many activity groups that create at Wallace House, the home of Noosa Arts & Crafts Association in Noosaville.

This beautiful old building hosts an extensive array of arts and crafts groups and workshops, all open to anyone interested in these creative fields.

Included in the impressive line-up of artisans are book and paper makers, ceramicists, life artists, print makers, oil and acrylic painters, spinners, knitters and weavers and beaders.

Creating in Harmony is being officially opened on Friday, May 5 at 5.30pm by Noosa Council's manager of libraries and galleries, Kerri Contini

The exhibition continues from Saturday, May 6 to Saturday, May 13, and is open every day 9.30am-3.30pm.

All are welcome to this free exhibition to see the creations of these talented artists and artisans.

Topics:  beading ceramics creating in harmony exhibition exhibition noosa arts and crafts association painting weaving

