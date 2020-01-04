Noosa Arts offering is a real Beauty

The cast of Sleeping Beauty are hitting the stage to make plenty of people smile.

THE classic tale of Sleeping Beauty has had a whimsical makeover with “a doing royal nanny” Nurse Penny Cillin, silly court jester Sniffles, King and Queen, two comic villains all combine to make this comic retelling of the story.

This Nosa Arts Theatre new year’s offering starting today and runs for three weeks.

Poison Ivy (Yvie Sommerville) the bad Fairy is determined to stop Princess Aurora (Sabre Barra) from becoming the next Queen as she wants to take over the province of Slumberland so she casts a wicked spell at the royal christening.

But the three good fairies and their four little students are there to adapt the spell which will

put everyone to sleep for 100 years, until the dashing Prince (Angus Alexander) arrives to save the day.

A mix of adult actors and younger thespians take to the stage to make this a family show like no other.

The Sailaway family, Craig, Harvey, Isabella and Millie and the Toy Family, Peter, Millie and Kizzy are loving being on stage together.

Returning to Noosa’s stage is Ava Crozier and William Graham, both hot off the boards from The Sound of Music.

Not just the kids, but the entire family will have an uproarious time at this pantomime presented by the Noosa Arts theatre in January.

This pantomime is completely packed to the brim with music, songs, completely chaotically funny scenes with all your friends from Sleeping Beauty.

DATES

Saturdays at 11am and 2pm - January 4, 11, 18

Sundays at 1pm and 4pm - January 5, 12, 19

TICKETS All <ckets $16

163 Weyba Road, Noosaville

PO Box 3, Noosa Heads, 4567, Queensland

Box Office open 10am - 2pm Tues - Fri

Phone: 5449 9343

Email: info@noosaartstheatre.org.au

Director & Choreographer Susan Dearnley

Musical Director & Composer Diana Thomson

Limelight Scripts adapted by Susan Dearnley