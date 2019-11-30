Noosa attracts gun golfing legends

Golfing great Ian Baker-Finchwil be part of a stellar golf field in Noosa this Tuesday.

ONE of Noosa’s annual sporting highlight the Noosa Pro Am on this Tuesday, December 3, has attracted a field of legendary professionals not seen locally for many years.

This year’s main event at the Noosa Golf Club boasts household names including Peter Senior, British Open winner Ian Baker-Finch, British Open runner-up and Australian Open Champion Mike Harwood.

These always engaging characters of the game will be competing for bragging rights at the 19th hole alongside other notable players including Terry Price, Ossie Moore, Brad Burns, David McKenzie and American Perry Parker who qualified for three US Opens in the 90s.

This is a chance for Noosa golfing tragics to catch up with these characters out on the course and cheer them on.

The field includes professional entries from Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and international entries from England, Canada, USA and New Zealand plus 35 out of the top 40 players in the 2019 Order of Merit. The field is limited to 72 professionals.

“Open to professional and amateur players alike, it must be every golfer’s dream to play alongside these legends here in Noosa,” said Noosa Golf Club’s general manager Allan Harris.

The event is open to all players with a Golf Australia handicap.

Entry is free to the public to come along to Noosa Golf Club on Tuesday December 3. The morning field tees off at 7am, with the afternoon field teeing off at 12.30pm.

Witness what could be some of the best golf seen in these parts.

The club thanks the continued support of local businesses including One Agency Real Estate, Stratogen Chartered Accountants and Financial Advisors, IGA Cooroy, Tourism Noosa, and Madills Motor Group.