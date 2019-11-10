Noosa Banks residents going home as roads reopen

The Queensland Police exclusion zone map. Residents are being let back in to some areas now.

UPDATED 1.45PM: Access is open for all Noosa Banks residents.

Noosa News reporter Caitlin Zerafa is on McKinnon Dr, at the corner of Noosa Banks Drive, and has confirmed the road into the estate has opened to allow residents in.

“There’s a trickle of traffic with cars going in and coming out of Noosa Banks Drive, maybe about 20 have passed me so far,” she said..

“From where I’m standing, I can’t see any burnt areas (from the bushfire) and I’m here at McKinnon Dr, at intersection of Noosa Banks Drive.

“Traffic can get as far as Noosa Banks Drive and into Noosa Banks but no further at this stage.”

She said the atmosphere in the area was “quite surreal”.

“It’s really hot and residents don’t know what they’re going home to.

Police have confirmed they won’t be opening further stretches of McKinnon Dr “any time soon”.

EARLIER:

ROAD blocks are being removed, allowing the first residents back to homes they were forced to evacuate on Friday afternoon.

Noosa News reporter Caitlin Zerafa was at the Noosa Banks access point when the roadblock was lifted at 12.35pm today.

She has just entered the former exclusion zone.

Residents are uncertain what they will find when they return home.

There are reports of sheds and vehicles being destroyed in the bushfire.

However, it is definite heartbreak for Brian Williams, who knows his Cooroibah home was destroyed in the blaze.

The QFES warning remains at PREPARE TO LEAVE for Cooroibah/Ringtail Creek (part of the Cooroibah fire) bushfire as at 11.10am Sunday, November 10.

We will keep you updated with more information as it comes to hand.