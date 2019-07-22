Noosa bar tender to shake up prestigious industry awards

FINALIST: Miss Moneypenny's bar manager Alex Lange has been nominated as a finalist for Australia's Bar Manager of The Year.

IT'S one of Noosa's favourite spots to sip on cocktails and now the popular face behind the bar is up for a major award.

Miss Moneypenny's bar manager Alex Lange is one of nine finalists nationwide for the prestigious Bartender Magazine Australian Bar Awards for Bar Manager of the Year.

Up against some of the best in the business, including The Opera Bar and Lobo Plantation in Sydney, this award is the ultimate recognition of the hospitality industry.

Miss Moneypenny's general manager Gabriella Trbojevic said they were excited Mr Lange, who has been part of the team for the past two years, was selected as a finalist.

"We are extremely proud of this achievement,” Ms Trbojevic said.

Mr Lange's family is successful in the industry with his brothers owning some of Brisbane's biggest bars.

"We are very lucky in the Sunshine Coast to have a bar tender with such calibre,” Ms Trbojevic.

"Each season he creates our signature cocktail list.”

Miss Moneypenny's is no stranger to these awards having been nominated for various categories for the past six years.

"We are the only bar on the Sunshine Coast with that achievement.”

In 2014 they were awarded Best Regional Bar in Australia, but this is the first time and individual staff member has been nominated.

For those wanting to learn the secrets of the art of cocktail making, Miss Moneypenny's hold hands-on private cocktail making classes.

The successful dining destination are also planning to expand and open a Gold Coast venue in the coming months.

The bar awards will take place on September 17 in Sydney as part of Sydney Bar Week 2019.