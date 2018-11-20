Noosa Beach Party splits street for New Year's bash

ONE of Australia's most desirable destinations Hastings St, is now a top-shelf trading hub divided over plans for a massive New Year's Eve bash on Noosa Spit.

And the locally powerful lobby group the Hastings Street Association is conflicted.

That's evident with president Shane Harvey being one of the organisers of The Beach Party, while its vice-president Ryan Taylor is among the traders who have serious concerns about how a gathering of a possible 2500 party goers came about. The event is being staged by promoter Wonderland, which has promised to have major transport and transport measures in place to handle such an influx into a notorious bottleneck.

Mr Taylor of Cafe Le Monde said he and other Hastings St stakeholders are concerned not enough consultation took place before Noosa Council approved The Beach Party.

He said concerned members of the HSA only found out about an Tourism Noosa backed event, which had been applied for early in the year, in October. Mr Taylor said the likely turn out of party goers could be up to 2500, while there may be many more non-ticket holders attracted to the northern Spit party area whose behaviour during the night could be anti-social.

"There's not a lot we can do about it; it's already been approved, we're now just hoping and praying that everything's going to not impact us at all. All we want as traders in that week after New Year's Eve is young families coming to Noosa and commenting on how wonderful Noosa is and they'll be back next year.

"If these Wonderland guys can pull this off and create a event that adds to the experience and excitement of Noosa with no dramas ... then fantastic.

"I guess there's a concern that it does carry risk and there's a lot of risk if something goes wrong,” Mr Ryan said.

He said HSA members opposed to the party feel like they should have been better informed about the facts of this event as this was the time of year they needed to maximise their returns.

Another major concern is the intended closure of carparks on Noosa Spit's exit 12 at the busiest time of the year .

"We get enough complaints (from locals and visitors) as it about how in peak periods about how hard it is to find a park.”

Noosa Council corporate services director Michael Shave Wonderland had gone through all the normal engagement required and the festivities would be located in a site set aside for special events.

"We're comfortable with the security and the transport solutions.”

The Beach co-promoter and Rococo Noosa owner Richard Pace said he was aware of a group in the Hastings Street Association opposed to the New Year's Eve event.

He said: "The only reason I think if there's any split, it's probably for commercial jealousy reasons. Obviously it is a big chunk of people (going to the party).”

However he said most of the top restaurants in town will still be booked out despite the massive beach gather further along the Noosa Spit.

Mr Pace said he was aware of carparking closure concerns on the Spit to help stage the event, but only half of one carpark area would be need for three days and the entire site will be closed off on the day before the event and remain closed for less than two days.

"We've indicated to the HSA if we don't need it (all the parks) we won't take it,” Mr Pace said.

"We're here to promote tourism, not stop it. What we're doing is we're meeting tourist expectations on one of south east Queensland's most famous streets.”

He said Wonderland was supplying five security for general Hastings St security, four special police and 20 event security to help ensure the event is orderly.

"There will be more security in the street than that there ever has been by 500 per cent. Plus our event is marketed at the 35 plus market,” he said.

He said last year Rococo did a beach club marquee for Noosa Alive! which was a similar beach event that attracted larger crowds over three days without one licensing complaint.

"He said last year Rococo did a beach club marquee for Noosa Alive! was a similar fully-licensed beach event that attracted crowds of 18,000 over three days without one licensing, security or police complaint.

Mr Pace estimates 25 per cent of paying guests will be staying in Hastings St, and many people will come at varying stages to an event starting from 5.30pm that serves last drinks strictly at 1.30am.

"There may be up to eight shuttle buses running, four of which we will supply and there's a couple the Reef (Hotel) have donated,” he said.

He said the event was would have traffic wardens deployed, plus volunteer guides, a lifeguard and fist aiders who would be in contact with the police in Hastings St.