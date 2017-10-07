Noosa beachfront resort refreshed

REFURB: One of Noosa's beach front resorts has had a makeover.

REFURB: One of Noosa's beach front resorts has had a makeover.

A NOOSA beach front resort will be welcoming guests this summer into newly renovated apartments and outdoor areas.

Tingirana Noosa, off Hastings St and overlooking Noosa Beach, has recently completed interior and exterior refurbishments.

Boasting a new style of "laid-back Hamptons”, Trudy Tozer from interior design business CLO Studios worked with the surroundings to take advantage of the panoramic views.

Tingirana Noosa director Graeme Connor said guests can almost expect to feel the sand between their toes from the minute they check in.

"Trudy's use of subtle fabrics and soft furnishings in the apartments reflect the sky and ocean, and the clean, uncluttered lines draw the outside in,” Mr Connor said.

"Her design style includes attention to the smallest details. She's delivered stylish, open-plan living areas, modern bathrooms and luxe, comfortable bedrooms that say 'relax, welcome to Noosa'.

"The lobby, gym and beachfront pool areas have also been refreshed - from the 'you'll never want to get up' new pool lounges, to the casual refreshment bar where you can sip on a latte and take in the view.

"Tingirana's beachfront location is an easy stroll to restaurants, cafes, boutiques, surf and (the Noosa) National Park.”