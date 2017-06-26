Noosa being taken for a ride with high fuel prices

ARE you tired of high fuel prices in Noosa?

One Noosa councillor is so fed up with Noosa continuously being taken for a ride by petrol providers that he has made an official complaint to competition watchdog the ACCC.

And he's urging everyone else to follow his lead.

Cr Jess Glasgow wants fed-up Noosa motorists to make their own complaints to this consumer authority to pressure it into taking action so locals receive fuel up to 14 cents a litre cheaper, just like in Gympie or along the Sunshine Coast.

Repeated residents' complaints about Noosa being unfairly targeted spurred Cr Glasgow last week to hit the road through Cooroy to Gympie and then back through the Sunshine Coast down to Caloundra comparing petrol prices.

And what he saw on the price board has fuelled his anger, with all the prices he snapped on his smart phone to be sent to the ACCC.

He said a Cooroy "servo” was selling unleaded for $1.37 a litre. The price at the Cooroy-Noosa Rd BP in Noosa was $1.36 for unleaded, the BP in Maroochydore was $1.23 and in Gympie it was $1.22.

"We're paying a significant difference,” he said of the 14 to 15 cents a litre extra charge.

"At Caloundra it was $1.23. I would have thought Gympie would be dearer being further north. So how does that work?”

Cr Glasgow said he had been given an ACCC investigation number for his complaint but said the staff seemed a "little bit aloof” about taking action.

"They've stated that there's no Federal Government commission - a price watchdog - for the petrol stations. I said to them, 'Isn't this what we're paying you to do'.

"I've been reading your local paper (about the Noosa fuel hikes) and dealing with all the residents.

"A guy came up to me and said, 'Jess, what is going on with these petrol prices? I've got three kids, a missus, two cars, a mortgage ... what's going on here?'.”

He said this "chippy” worked down south and fuelled up there as often as he could.

"So I thought, bugger that, I'm going to go for a drive.

"Clearly we're being taken for a ride. I urge Noosa residents to make the same phone call to the ACCC that I did, so they see there is an issue there.

"Obviously the more they see it as an issue, the more they will investigate it.”

Cr Glasgow said the number to call was 1300 302 502. The Noosa News has contacted the ACCC for comment.

Peter Gardiner