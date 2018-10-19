Noosa Boardriders 'swell and truly' stoked to be 50

GOLDEN DAYS: The Noosa Boardriders Club is turning 50 years and its future is in good shape with plenty of talented grommets onboard.

NOOSA'S points were already a surfing mecca for the emerging breed of surfers, thanks to shaping legend in Bob McTavish, whose longboards were made for places like Tea Tree Bay.

This was the 1960s and, according to Stuart Scott, who wrote Noosa Surfing the '60s author Stuart Scott, Surfing World magazine attributed one surfer with this line: "I think surfing (Noosa) National Park at six foot would be something like having a cup of tea with God”.

That was in 1967, a year before something just as influential in shaping our local surf culture formed.

Now members of the Noosa Boardriders Club are about to celebrate 50 years of surfing stoke in a world-class surf reserve.

Scott writes: "By 1968, there were enough surfers to form the Noosa Surfriders Club to 'foster, promote and encourage interest in surfriding'.”

The surfing history also has a photo of Gold Coast rider Graham Black cruising to victory on a way at the first Noosa Open contest at Sunshine Beach held over September 6-7, 1968.

Noosa Boardriders Club president Paul Peterson's anniversary party at Thomas Surfboards in Project Avenue, Noosaville on Saturday, October 27, from 6pm is bound to serve up a treasure trove of memories.

"There'll be auctions, bands and memorabilia for sale,” Paul said.

"There were about 50 founding members, the initial membership included the Madill brothers (Garth and John), Julian Wilson's dad Mick and (Coast surfing legend) Peter Troy.

"There's been plenty of times when the club has almost folded for whatever reasons, politics or financial, but there's always been a core group of people who have pulled it back together.

"The club currently has 150 members, both junior and senior. The juniors are extremely strong and we've got very strong opens as well with Dean Brady and the Cervi brothers.”

Paul said the strength and depth of the surfing talent was seen by Noosa's Cooper Davies this year taking out the Australian Open and Vittoria Farmer winning three QS rounds in Indonesia.

"The club's got a great vibe, it's family friendly but its about surfing with mates - that's what it's all about, with some friendly rivalry,” he said.

"We have 10 junior rounds per year, typically on the first Sunday of every month, and five open rounds as per the swell.

"The Noosa Boardriders Club is one of the top five clubs in Australia. Last year we were in the top three for the Australian Surfing awards for club of the year.

"The way it's going, we've got the depth to be the leading boardriders' clubs in the country.”

One of the club's proudest moments came in October 2015, when Noosa Boardriders led from the front when Dean Brady claimed its first Straddie Assault.

This competition was decided in the final heat when Noosa's Hayden Cervi pulled off the wave of the day with just 10 seconds left on the clock.

Hayden and his brothers, James and Thomas, also turned "giant killers” in May 2017 in the the Sailor Jerry Surftag Australian Championships at North Narrabeen Beach in Sydney.

They teamed up with club mates like Dean and Jasper Endersby to beat hot-shots Elouera Boardriders in the semi-finals to finish in fourth place overall.