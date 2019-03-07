Noosa booking in plenty of animal kindness

HELPING HAND-OUT: Damian Langdon and Dawn McQueen and helping provide for animal welfare in the Coast.

CHARITY may begin at home but when it comes to supporting local animals in need it's hard to go past Tewantin Noosa RSL.

The club is backing the community spirit of Dawn McQueen and Damian Langdon, who have novel ways of looking after abandoned pets or animals in need, with the end result a pallet of food.

Dawn McQueen sells secondhand books in the Diggers Bar of Tewantin Noosa RSL to raise money for abused, neglected and abandoned animals, while Damian Langdon from InTouch Electrical transforms Leith Place at Tewantin into a Christmas wonderland each year.

Last Christmas, Dawn and Damian teamed up to raise money for urgent animal welfare.

They put three signs up in the cul-de-sac and all residents and visitors to the lights were encouraged to donate some money.

Local generosity raised $1000 and Tewantin Noosa RSL was so impressed by this feat the club added another $500 to the tally.

Damian and Dawn recently travelled to Sunshine Coast Animal Refuge Society at Tanawha with a huge pallet of goodies that they had been able to purchase with the funds they raised.

Needless to say, the volunteers at SCARS were overwhelmed and touched by the gesture.

The Tewantin Noosa RSL message is a simple one: "Congratulations to Dawn and Damian for their efforts and for all the people who donated to such a good cause.

"Keep up the good work.”