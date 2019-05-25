Noosa bowled over for 70 years of sporting good times

SEVENTY years ago a group of Noosa locals who enjoyed a few ends of lawn bowls at Alf Sprigget's private rink on Poinciana Ave decided to start up a local club.

That the Tewantin Noosa Bowls Club came into being in 1949, and continues to flourish today, is a tribute to the community spirit of its founders and all the members who have given their time and energy right up to the present day.

Other bowls clubs have come and gone, but this special gathering place has always had a team spirit.

The founding locals even agreed to act as guarantors for a bank loan to finance the purchase of suitable land and establish a green.

That saw 40 men agree to guarantee a loan from the ES&A Bank at Cooroy, which allowed the purchase of the property for $633.80.

On June 8, the club is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its founding at its present site on 65 Hilton Tce, Tewantin.

The site of the present club was then quite swampy, covered with paper barks and mangroves, with a creek running along its eastern boundary.

Eventually the land was cleared, drained and a substantial quantity of fill imported to facilitate the construction of a single green.

A small cottage was built to serve as a clubhouse along with a small standalone toilet building.

In the intervening 70 years, two more greens have been added, the clubhouse extended, then subsequently demolished, to be replaced with the present spacious building in 1989.

These days the club incorporates a modern bar, bottle shop, restaurant, coffee shop, gaming lounge and betting facility.

Covered carpeted greens are being investigated as an option for the membership, which includes social members, is more than 1000.

Birthday celebrations at $20 per person includes a '50s themed dinner. For details, phone 54497155.