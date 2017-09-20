26°
Noosa bridges set to be upgraded

One Mile Creek Bridge
One Mile Creek Bridge contributed

THE NOOSA hinterland will benefit from three new bridge projects worth $2.4million.

The Mary River Road bridge replacement, Old Noosa Road bridge replacement, and Orealla Bridge will proceed thanks to the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said the upgrade and replacement of these bridges would improve traffic flow and road conditions for local residents, as well as visitors and truck drivers.

"To ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout Noosa communities, it is important to ensure the region's bridges remain safe and accessible to all types of vehicles,” he said.

"The upgraded bridges will have significant flow-on benefits for local businesses and tourism, as well as creating jobs during the construction process.”

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the $162.53million funding towards round three of the program was in addition to the $216million committed under the first two rounds.

Topics:  bridges federal government noosa noosa hinterland

