Bernie Filer and the team from Zee Wetsuits at Noosa have been making reusable face masks.
News

Noosa business helping stop coronavirus spread

Michele Sternberg
18th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
A NOOSA-BASED wetsuit manufacturer is turning its coveted patterns into protective face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 1986, Zee Wetsuits owner Bernie Filer has been creating some of the only Australian-made wetsuits in the market.

But since the virus hit, business has slowed down.

With fewer people visiting the beach, fewer people were shopping for wetsuits, Mr Filer said.

“This is usually our busiest time of the year,” he said.

“School holidays are when we see local kids come in for their new wetty to get ready for the upcoming winter.

“Since no one is out and about, we figured we’d try something new and make these face masks to keep up with demand.”

The business has turned its focus to making protective masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and is supplying emergency organisations across Australia with protective gear, as well as local surf clubs.

Mr Filer said Zee Wetsuits would remain open as long as it could and would push through the uncertain time.

For more, visit zeewetsuits.com.

