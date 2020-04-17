Noosa business joins forces in timely partnership

Noosa Longboards has always been known for world-class surf craftsmanship with local passion and knowledge, but their latest offering is not what you’d think.

The iconic Hasting Street business has teamed up with watch makers Adina Watches to create the Adina Noosa Longboard Special Edition Watch.

TIMELY PIECE: Noosa Longboards' Michael and Ash Holmes with their branded watches.

Owner of Noosa Longboards Michael Holmes said the collaborative timepiece is an ode to the Australian lifestyle and the precious moments that occur between surfer and mother nature out on the water.

“We wanted to create this watch in conjunction with Adina to produce a timeless gift that the surfing community would love,” he said.

“It’s a reminder for us all to slow down amid the chaos and remember that time is borrowed, and there’s no better way to spend spare moments than out on the water, on a board, being one with the waves.”

Grant Menzies, General Manager of Adina Watches, said it was an honour to work with another local icon to create an exclusive watch.

“It’s more important than ever that local businesses support one another, and there’s no better way for us to do that than by teaming up with a company that shares our passion for quality and craftsmanship,” he said.

Noosa Longboards has been around since 1994 and was a pioneer of the longboard renaissance, the rebirth of cool.

It continues to celebrate all things surf lifestyle in its iconic brick-and-mortar emporium, 20 paces from the legendary point breaks of Noosa.