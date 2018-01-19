Noosa business named Retailer of the Year

VENTURE Cycles is riding in to the year on a high - being named global bike brand Trek's 2017 Australian Retailer of the Year.

Venture Cycles owner Jeremy Peterson said it was an unexpected achievement to be announced as the winner last week.

"It was a bit of a surprise,” Mr Peterson said.

"It generally goes to the super huge stores in cities.

"It's Australia wide, there'd be about 150 stores across the country.

"We're a little regional store, but it's a team effort. We're all pretty happy with it.”

The majority of Venture Cycles' stock is from Trek, known as the largest bicycle brand in the world.

Mr Peterson said the award reinforces the hard work his team had put in since opening the shop almost a decade ago.

"It's a good reward,” he said.

"Near on 10 years of hard work from the whole team, and my wife Lisa who does a lot of behind the scenes.

"That means we keep on doing what we're doing, approach the next 10 years same as we've been doing for 10 years.”

Mr Peterson said his business' positive reputation had seen a number of high profile cyclists walk through the door, as well as keeping regular customers coming back.

"We see all the royalty of the sport,” Mr Peterson said.

"We have a good relationship with Mark Webber, we shot a video with him about our Trek bicycles and the brand, and it went global.

"Mark is an ambassador for Trek, so that might have even helped with us winning Retailer of the Year.

"Last year we had the Tour de France winner come in, he picked up a couple of tubes while he was on holidays here.

"Customers who are now adults, in their 20s, whose parents brought them in for kid's bikes, are coming back because they like us here.

"What I really enjoy is the people, I classify most of the people who I've met in the last 10 years as my friends, not just customers.

"The cycling community is friendly.”