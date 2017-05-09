Noosa business signs, seals and delivers

A NOOSA business has signed up to help out disability support service Sunshine Butterflies with a generous sponsorship.

Laguna Signage Solutions recently assisted the charity with a three- year signage sponsorship valued at $12,500.

Jo and Dave Falla of Laguna Signage both recognise the importance of supporting their community and the work of Sunshine Butterflies.

"Sunshine Butterflies caught our attention a few years ago, and have contin- ued to do so,” Dave said.

"Sunshine Butterflies are not just a charity, they are incredibly smart about what they do and I love the fact that they don't rely on government assistance.

"They are self- sustaining and their organisation offers benefits to our whole community.

"That is one of the reasons this community thrives, it's about sharing.”

Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh said she is overwhelmed by the gestures from the community.

"This sponsorship will assist the charity with all the signage needs at our new home in Cooroibah, Our Backyard, in particular, to recognise all of the incredible sponsors and supporters that have made it possible to get to where we are now.”