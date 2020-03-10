Noosa business’ unconventional approach is gin-tastic

Bartender Elise Haddon pours the soon to be released Noosa Gin.

PROMOTING your beer business to non-beer drinkers may seem a little unconventional, but that is exactly what one Noosa brewery has done.

One of the founders of Noosa’s Land and Sea Brewery and Fortune Distillery Tim Crabtree said they wanted to make it appealing for the non-beer drinkers.

“We are a lifestyle brand and we just happen to make beer,” he said.

Bar manager Tim Lawrey takes a break from the Noosa gin distillery Fortune.

“We worked really hard to get the non-beer drinkers to follow the brand.”

“The vision was always to create a brand that celebrated our community and the culture on the coast and the lifestyle.”

Rhiannon Pitt pours a nice, cold beer.

The brewery recently two years at their Venture Dve location and on Saturday, March 14 their gin distillery will celebrate its one-year anniversary.

Mr Crabtree said his secret to running a successful hospitality business was the fact he is not from the hospitality industry.

Land and Sea bar manager Tim Lawrey and the impressive array of motorcycles sit proudly above the patrons.

“I hope I have a different perspective of hospitality and what it should be,” he said.

“I don’t necessarily think we are doing anything revolutionary.

“We are just doing the basics well.”

“We make three products – our drinks, the food we have and the overall experience,” he said.

“In my head it’s a triangle of things that we have. You can’t one have without the other.”

And there is no denying it is an experience.

CRUISIN': Mark Moroney provides the tunes on a laid back Sunday afternoon.

Patrons can’t help but be immersed in the brewing and distilling process.

“All the production is done under the one roof,” Mr Crabtree said.

“Right through to the packaging and production is all done here.”

Bartenders Kianah Waldron and Rhiannon Pitt share a laugh.

Surrounded by oversized vats, countless wooden barrels and more pipes than a Willy Wonka factory, you can’t help but feel like you had some involvement in making your tasty beverage.

And yet the combination of an impressive line-up of motorcycles that sit high above, the open-air tasting room and the friendly local staff, reminds you you’re still in the beautifully laid-back Noosa.

Even the recruiting process is different at Land and Sea.

“Most places find bartenders who are good at pouring beers,” Mr Crabtree said.

“We find staff who are living the lifestyle we are trying to sell and teach them how to pour a beer.”

“You lose a lot of that pretentiousness.”

“Any one of my guys and girls would do anything in the business,” he said.

“Everyone is happy to do whatever needs to be done.”

As part of the Fortune Distillery’s first birthday celebrations they will be launching the much anticipated Noosa Gin.

“It’s meant to be fun and lively,” Mr Crabtree said.

“It’s something everyone can relate to.”

“It reminds southerners of the Noosa lifestyle.”

The Fortune Distillery’s first birthday event will be held at the Land and Sea Brewery on Saturday, March, 14.

The Brewery is located at 19 Venture Dve Noosaville.