Noosa businesses reach finals of 25th Coast Business Awards
EIGHTEEN Noosa Businesses have been short-listed as finalists at this year’s Sunshine Coast Business Awards.
This year the number of Noosa entries were up 27 per cent.
Across the Sunshine Coast region, there was an overall increase in applications submitted of 22%.
Finalists are:
Festivals and events
Australian Body Art Festival
Noosa alive!
Noosa Festival of Surfing
Noosa Food and Wine
Accommodation
Anchor Motel Noosa
RACV Noosa Resort
Rosecliffe Boutique Farm Cottages
Retail Trades and Services
Laguna Pest Control
Bones Plumbing and Roofing
Tewantin Market Garden
Green Addict
Health and Wellness
Gravity Fit
Zenko Yoga
Creative Industries
InNoosa Magazine
Professional Services
Reed & Co Estate Agents
Manufacturing
Bare Naked Boards
Tours & Transport and Export
Chinese Connections
Hospitality
Noosa Beach House
All finalists from across the region will be invited to a Media Masterclass at the RACV Noosa Resort on Friday, October 11 followed by a cocktail reception with the awards sponsors all gathering in Noosa to celebrate the 25th year of the awards.