Noosa Food and Wine Festival has made the finals, but has some tough competition from other Noosa region events.
Business

Noosa businesses reach finals of 25th Coast Business Awards

Michele Sternberg
4th Oct 2019 3:00 PM

EIGHTEEN Noosa Businesses have been short-listed as finalists at this year’s Sunshine Coast Business Awards.

This year the number of Noosa entries were up 27 per cent.

Across the Sunshine Coast region, there was an overall increase in applications submitted of 22%.

Finalists are:

Festivals and events

Australian Body Art Festival

Noosa alive!

Noosa Festival of Surfing

Noosa Food and Wine

Accommodation

Anchor Motel Noosa

RACV Noosa Resort

Rosecliffe Boutique Farm Cottages

Retail Trades and Services

Laguna Pest Control

Bones Plumbing and Roofing

Tewantin Market Garden

Green Addict

Health and Wellness

Gravity Fit

Zenko Yoga

Creative Industries

InNoosa Magazine

Professional Services

Reed & Co Estate Agents

Manufacturing

Bare Naked Boards

Tours & Transport and Export

Chinese Connections

Hospitality

Noosa Beach House

All finalists from across the region will be invited to a Media Masterclass at the RACV Noosa Resort on Friday, October 11 followed by a cocktail reception with the awards sponsors all gathering in Noosa to celebrate the 25th year of the awards.

