Noosa can help catch car thieves

SUNSHINE Coast Police are asking members of the public to assist in locating the stolen motor vehicles listed below that includes two Noosa thefts.

Senior Constable Rebecca McMeniman said “We would also like to remind everyone to ensure that their vehicles are left secured at all times and that valuables are removed. Valuables include handbags, bags, laptops, tablets, keys, tools and mail.

“These simple precautions will reduce the likelihood of your vehicle ending up on the below list.”

The Noosa stolen vehicles are: licence plate 472XUH Grey Mitsubishi station wagon taken from Noosa heads and 783XCW, White Nissan Navara, taken also from Noosa Heads

Other missing vehicles local are asked to watch out for are 42VWR Silver Toyota Kluger,

Burpengary East, sighted Coochin Creek, 10M4FB White Kia station wagon, Marcoola

565YqpBlue Hyundai Accent, Warana, 705XBT Grey Hyundai Accent, stolen Logan and involved in offence at Nambour, 760YRY White Nissan Patro, Beerwah

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.