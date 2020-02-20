Noosa candidates have their say

WITH the official nomination for council candidates about to open at the end of this week and close on March 3, Noosa is already boasting almost a Melbourne Cup-size field of declared starters.

And on Tuesday night 17 of the 18 candidates running for councillors along with the two mayoral hopefuls made their first open addresses in their bid to be one of the six elected to serve for the next four years.

Here in order of the speaking order ballot draw, carried out by the meet the candidates hosts the Noosa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are their pitches:

Frank Wilkie (current Deputy Mayor): “My pledge to you is, if elected I will work cooperatively with your other choice of candidates. I’ll continue to support the financially disciplined approach that has allowed a relatively small council like Noosa to not only keep the place looking great, but to tackle the major construction, social and economic development work that is helping Noosa becomes and even more resilient and prosperous community.”

He supports the new town plan and would help deliver as council priorities a process to allow residents to shape the next budget, deliver effective response and recovery fire system, hinterland projects like the adventure playground and continuing access to transport hot spots at peak times via free buses and alternative transport.

Amelia Lorentson (former retail manager): “It’s time we restored trust in our Noosa Council and start listening to the community. I’m driven by people and community. I’m not a property developer, I’m not aligned to any political party, I’m not part of any group and I’m not motivated by a pay cheque. I do not support over development, I support creative industry and small business, I support the Biosphere and I’m committed to the hinterland.”

She supports council fully informing its community to deliver what it wants, and delivering a planning g scheme built on fairness and equity, proper and open council governance with through consultation. She wants decisions made in the best community interest not “vested groups” and promised not to withhold any information the public is entitled to.

Phil Moran (Landcare management): “I note with some interest the promised and the pledges being put about, and I think having goals are fine. However, when you are elected to council you’re are not given a light sabre and a cape. Our goals must be achievable and as councillors we need to be fiscally responsible and fair to all our residents and visitors. I have great admiration for many people who have fought to retain Noosa’s character.”

He feels strongly about addressing the challenges of population growth, transport, increased climate variability and to protect the environment alongside the economy and lifestyle with respectful and open dialogue. He wants to diversify the economy to encourage youth to stay in Noosa, protect the Noosa planning scheme and address transport issues.

Julien Cahn (business mentor): “Since moving to Noosa I’ve immersed myself in the community. I’m a completely independent candidate, I’m a member of no group and I’m affiliated to no organisation. I’m self-funded (has had one donation in kind), so I have no axe to grind. I’d like to continue the good work that council has done recently in preserving the lifestyle that we all moved here for.”

He said the Noosa Plan has to be protected, but has to be looked at continually to adapt to changing conditions and wants a discussion on the Noosa economic plan asking the question “are we too dependent on tourism?” His mentoring group has been involved with up to 400 businesses locally and this has given insight into the local business climate.

Joe Jurisevic (sitting councillor): “This term has seen council remain in a sound financial position. We need to continue to manage the council budget and keep the rate increases to a minimum as we have done for the last six years. We have seen the increased rollout of green waste bins. Or course it goes without saying that I will defend the new Noosa Plan. The thing that makes Noosa, Noosa. I ask you once again (to) recycle this councillor.”

He said the Go Noosa transport strategy was having an impact on holiday traffic congestion, environmental achievements included the Yurol Ringtail koala project, while the Noosa and Cooroy sports precincts and the council needs to press the state to deliver on the Beckmans Rd upgrade and the key Cooroy intersections, as well as a possible Cooroy bypass.

David Fletcher (fitness centre owner): “I’ve always been heavily involved in every community I’ve been to. When running for a public position like this there are three very important things … the first one is being able to listen, the second is being able to plan and the third one is to take action and implement and that’s what I’m certainly all about. When I’m on council I will be representing every inch of our shore and every person that is in it.”

In office he would look at fuel load management, “a big issue throughout the shire” for a good fire management plan, and would oppose council’s “hopeless dream” of controlling the river management but support great co-operation with the state through a river and lakes working group “to get better collaboration between all stakeholders”.

Jess Glasgow (sitting councillor): “We have really, really good strategic dreams and goals, we have a new town plan that is super exciting. We have a diverse precinct approach that is coming to the shire …the businesses are really going to thrive. It’s going to be an exciting time from now and into the future, so make Noosa just as great as it is in 2050 as it is in 2020.”

He said with right leadership it was going to be an exciting time in Noosa and over the past four years under the current council, generally people were happy with roads and waste collections. However, on top of this council had its Zero Emissions goal with Noosa leading the way on climate change with solar on its buildings, koala offsets and new transport policy.

Karen Cook-Langdon (businesswoman): “My platform is jobs, community and sustainability. I hear people in our community say they have not been heard and they are asking questions about how the new Noosa Plan will affect their jobs. The decision to make houses in low density inconsistent to holiday let is not supported by any critical Noosa data. The average decent holiday house in Noosa Sound contributes approximately $70,000 a year to the Noosa economy.”

She said the new Noosa Plan does not address rubbish, noise and parking for residents. Her own business experience has been jobs driven, having started out with a staff of three and have grown that to 45 always with a focus on sustainability in every possible way.

The rest of the candidates’ say will be posted later today.