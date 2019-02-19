Noosa cap is kept intact

NOOSA'S population cap will not be breached by the new 10-year Noosa town plan, Mayor Tony Wellington said.

Speaking after Noosa Council's special meeting to announce the release of the draft plan for community consultation, the mayor said population levels were determined within the South East Queensland Regional Plan.

"We have to allow for some growth but any intensification in terms of population will occur as infill, not greenfield sites, so overall, the population footprint on Noosa is not changing at all,” he said.

Cr Wellington said the 'first state interest' check by the state government of the proposed plan didn't result in any big differences.

"We won some, they won some, but overwhelmingly we got what we wanted with a few minor nuances,” he said.

The population would need another 9500 through to 2041 "but that doesn't breach the 62-63,000 cap”, Cr Wellington said.

"That's the idealised carrying capacity and it's not expected in the next couple of decades that we will go beyond that.”

Earlier, Cr Frank Pardon had warned that despite the shire cap, transport would be a challenge for the shire, given "the couple of hundred-thousand people on our southern border”.

The mayor said the plan was modern yet "retaining liveability and the look and feel of Noosa”, but it had to allow for change in the way people lived and worked, since the last plan of 2006 was written.

"It will facilitate more housing and business choices and also continue the place-based approach of the existing planning scheme, ensuring the individual character of our towns and localities are preserved,” Cr Wellington said.

The special meeting was also historical in that it is the first council meeting to be streamed online.

The community consultation period now begins, which will last for three months until May 20, rather than the standard, required 30 days.

"Now we want every interested resident, business owner and rural landowner to talk with our staff and make themselves aware of any changes in their areas,” Cr Wellington said.

Residents can access the Your Say Noosa website, also view the plan on the website or drop into a display space at 3 Pelican St, Tewantin, a separate building just down from council chambers.