NOOSA CAPITAL WORKS: So what’s the hold up?

A PUSH by Noosa Council to overcome a $2.5 million lag in its forecast capital works program delivery has not been made any easier by a major contractor going into liquidation.

Council asset planning manager Bryan O'Connor in his briefing to councillors indicates the financial woes of Peregian-based Ri-Con, which was due to start the $5.2 million Rufous St stage 3 in Peregian, has been a setback the works program could do without.

"The contractor for the Rufous St redevelopment project has had a liquidator appointed - pending the outcomes from the review of the liquidator the project plan may need to be reviewed," Mr O'Connor said.

Ri-Con had not long completed the new Peregian Beach toilet amenities, the roof and deck works at the Noosa Aquatic Centre, the car park at Peregian Beach and had also undertaken the Noosa Main Beach boardwalk.

The next stage was to start construction of the new Peregian Community House as the old facility is to make way for the extended digital hub.

Mr O'Connor said capital works were "behind schedule for the year to date budget of $15.9 million, with year to date actual expenditure of $12.4 million to 29 January 2020".

"Continued monitoring across all projects will be required for the remainder of the financial year with proposed adjustments to the delivery time frames to be considered during future budget review processes," he said.

There are 96 active projects in the 2019/20 capital program including the carry-over projects from 2018/2019 with a value of $30.8 million.

Seven months into the financial year, 40 per cent of these works have been completed.

"The delivery and completion of projects continues across the program with staffing resources to be finalised in the coming months to support the planning phases of the projects being delivered," Mr O'Connor said.

"The current risk to the capital program is the future planning for projects.

"The (staff) recruitment activities continue for additional resources for planning and delivery of the 2019/20 and future capital programs."

He said projects have been reviewed in order to mitigate the risk of further delays and "where necessary projects are re-profiled and adjusted through the budget review process".

"It is important to note that there are $14.8m of commitments, which not only reflect those projects currently being delivered, but also new contracts awarded throughout the second quarter of the 2019/20 capital program," he said.