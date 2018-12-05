Noosa car club supporting locals

Past President, Max Parnell hands over a cheque for $1000 to Evelyn Charles from the Salvation Army Noosa.

AFTER a very successful summer Hill Climb, with almost record numbers of competitors and good spectator numbers through the gate, Noosa Beach Classic Car Club has continued the club tradition of donating to local charities and worthy causes.

The Salvation Army Christmas Appeal has already started and preparations are well under way to give out more than 150 family hampers in the second week in December.

At Christmas, something as simple as giving a hamper to a family or a couple of toys is huge.

Salvation Army based at Noosaville would not be able to continue this support without the generous donations from clubs and the general public.

Donations can be made to the local community by phoning 54424218 or online.