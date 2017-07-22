Noosa challenged by evolving sports

More than 100 intrepid women will trek, paddle, mountain bike and navigate their way around the Noosa Hinterland as part of the Wild Women Adventure Race.

NOOSA'S national parks are under the pump from a community push for adventure sports.

That is one of key findings detailed in the Noosa sport and active recreation draft plan now before council, along with resident survey results, which show that beach swimming is the number one physical activity.

Improving cycling and walkway networks are seen as a priority in the report which said mountain biking was growing rapidly in Noosa putting the upgraded tracks in the Tewantin National Park under significant pressure.

Noosa is also facing constraints from its strong green leanings in achieving perceived healthy community outcomes through organised activities.

"When considering the expansion of existing sport precincts, attention must be given to the important environmental constraints that are common across many sites in Noosa,” the draft report said.

"The protection of significant vegetation, environmental and fauna habitat areas reduce the likelihood of expansion of existing facilities, particularly for field sports requiring significant open space.

"Although expansion of sports grounds is constrained, vegetation around sport facilities adds to the visual amenity, provides shade and a physical barrier between residential areas and playing spaces.”

Another concern raised was the unauthorised use of public space by personal trainers. The draft calls for master plan reviews for multi-use sports facility sites like Cooroy and the Noosa District to provide a clear direction of future improvements required.

"Site development plans should be developed for smaller and single use sites which will assist in the evidenced-based identification of future works,” it said.

"Car parking around outdoor sports venues is of concern with on-site car parking facilities beyond capacity at peak times, forcing cars to park on surrounding road verges or in residential streets.

"Not only does this pose an annoyance to residents, but creates a hazard when children are exiting vehicles road-side in 60-80km speed zones. This is particularly evident at venues such as Noosa Golf Club, Read Park Tewantin, Noosa AFL grounds and Girraween sports complex.”

As well the report urges reviewing the current tenure and management of shared-use playing fields under council control to better maintain valuable community assets.

It found commercial operators of large indoor sports facilities often have to apply to council to legally locate in suitable areas like industrial estates. The draft describes this process as cost prohibitive and suggests allowing them to co-locate with not-for-profit organisations on 'community' or 'sport and recreation' zoned land” to partially address this matter.

"The draft Wallace Park Precinct Master Plan Review 2013 recommended an increase in the court space at Noosa Leisure Centre. The trend in aquatic facility provision nationally is moving away from competitive pools to greater recreational use facilities.

"This is reflected by a steady decline in competitive swim club memberships at the same time as an increase in self-reported participation in 'swimming'.”

The draft also points to a lack of water polo facilities forcing clubs to turn members away and a lack of diving facilities. The report said a demand for a hydrotherapy or 'warm water' pool in the shire has been identified, given the ageing demographic. The only access to a hydrotherapy pool is via the Noosa Hospital.