21°
News

Noosa challenged by evolving sports

Peter Gardiner | 21st Jul 2017 7:51 AM
More than 100 intrepid women will trek, paddle, mountain bike and navigate their way around the Noosa Hinterland as part of the Wild Women Adventure Race.
More than 100 intrepid women will trek, paddle, mountain bike and navigate their way around the Noosa Hinterland as part of the Wild Women Adventure Race. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA'S national parks are under the pump from a community push for adventure sports.

That is one of key findings detailed in the Noosa sport and active recreation draft plan now before council, along with resident survey results, which show that beach swimming is the number one physical activity.

Improving cycling and walkway networks are seen as a priority in the report which said mountain biking was growing rapidly in Noosa putting the upgraded tracks in the Tewantin National Park under significant pressure.

Noosa is also facing constraints from its strong green leanings in achieving perceived healthy community outcomes through organised activities.

"When considering the expansion of existing sport precincts, attention must be given to the important environmental constraints that are common across many sites in Noosa,” the draft report said.

"The protection of significant vegetation, environmental and fauna habitat areas reduce the likelihood of expansion of existing facilities, particularly for field sports requiring significant open space.

"Although expansion of sports grounds is constrained, vegetation around sport facilities adds to the visual amenity, provides shade and a physical barrier between residential areas and playing spaces.”

Another concern raised was the unauthorised use of public space by personal trainers. The draft calls for master plan reviews for multi-use sports facility sites like Cooroy and the Noosa District to provide a clear direction of future improvements required.

"Site development plans should be developed for smaller and single use sites which will assist in the evidenced-based identification of future works,” it said.

"Car parking around outdoor sports venues is of concern with on-site car parking facilities beyond capacity at peak times, forcing cars to park on surrounding road verges or in residential streets.

"Not only does this pose an annoyance to residents, but creates a hazard when children are exiting vehicles road-side in 60-80km speed zones. This is particularly evident at venues such as Noosa Golf Club, Read Park Tewantin, Noosa AFL grounds and Girraween sports complex.”

As well the report urges reviewing the current tenure and management of shared-use playing fields under council control to better maintain valuable community assets.

It found commercial operators of large indoor sports facilities often have to apply to council to legally locate in suitable areas like industrial estates. The draft describes this process as cost prohibitive and suggests allowing them to co-locate with not-for-profit organisations on 'community' or 'sport and recreation' zoned land” to partially address this matter.

"The draft Wallace Park Precinct Master Plan Review 2013 recommended an increase in the court space at Noosa Leisure Centre. The trend in aquatic facility provision nationally is moving away from competitive pools to greater recreational use facilities.

"This is reflected by a steady decline in competitive swim club memberships at the same time as an increase in self-reported participation in 'swimming'.”

The draft also points to a lack of water polo facilities forcing clubs to turn members away and a lack of diving facilities. The report said a demand for a hydrotherapy or 'warm water' pool in the shire has been identified, given the ageing demographic. The only access to a hydrotherapy pool is via the Noosa Hospital.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Clearing the way for a restored Sunshine bush

Clearing the way for a restored Sunshine bush

Volunteers go hard at clean up and can use some help

Americans achieve Sunshine Beach-head

Noosa census graph

US one-percenters in Noosa

Gracing markets with her singing

IN TUNE: Noosa's Grace Burroughs singing up plenty of support for refugee children.

Heart is in Grace's singing

Noosa set to power smartly in light of climate change

CLIMATE SMART: Prof Tim Flannery and Mayor Tony Wellington join the nation-wide pledge to tackle climate change

Noosa plans for future

Local Partners

Thinking helps save big waste

Peregian set to launch local food rescue drive

Everyday wonders border on strange

ARTIST: Katrin Terton.

SHED snake skin, human hair and disintegrating bones become art

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Ben will be cooking with Oma

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage in his mission to make the grand final.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum’s cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

Sam Newman's Footy Show performance baffles panel

Sam Newman on the Footy Show

“Cat got your tongue tonight has it?”

OJ Simpson loses cool as he begs to go free

Simpson was convicted in 2008 of enlisting some men he barely knew, including two who had guns, to retrieve from two sports collectables sellers some items that Simpson said were stolen from him a decade earlier.

Tension at the parole hearing didn't stop OJ going free

Life is Better at 12 Corella!

12 Corella Street, Forest Glen 4556

House 4 2 2 $585,000

This inviting home is the perfect next step for the young family or downsizer. Offering bright open living areas, modern style and lots of flexibility, 12 Corella...

Calling all First Home Buyers and Investors!!!!!

20 Samwhite Drive, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Hurry before this fabulous property gets snapped up! Situated in a quiet area of Buderim with a picturesque view from the back patio is this low set three-bedroom...

Hidden Gem!

3/9A Washington Street, Nambour 4560

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 3/9a Washington Street, Nambour; an immaculate, light-filled villa in the private "Hidden Court" complex, enjoying an...

Mooloolaba Roof Garden Unit, Offers over $320.000

4/14 Douglas Street, Mooloolaba 4557

Unit 2 1 1 Offers over...

Located in the heart of Mooloolaba, this property allows you to enjoy the coastal lifestyle. Situated within walking distance to the popular Mooloolaba and...

BUDDINA BEACH HOUSE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY POSITION!

6 Marloo Court, Buddina 4575

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

Set in a quiet cul de sac and easy stroll to Buddina surf beach, this property offers an enviable opportunity to secure a solid home and pool in a highly...

Breathtaking Views, Mountain Air and Abundant Greenery

19 "Ascent on Buderim" Main Street, Buderim 4556

Apartment 3 2 1 From $695,000

These two and three bedroom apartments are located a two minute stroll to the Buderim Village. The design emphasis is on open plan living that captures fantastic...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS AND ENTRY LEVEL BUYERS

51 Crater Street, Caloundra West 4551

House 3 2 2 $449,000

- Immaculately presented 3 bedroom home in the ever popular Bellvista estate - Master bedroom at the rear of the house with own private ensuite - Spacious kitchen...

ELEVATED VIEWS TO BLACKALL RANGE

30 (Lot 21) Clearview Place, Rosemount 4560

Residential Land HOMESITE AREA 2574M2 FORESTED AREA 4866M2 TOTAL = 7440M2 Beautiful elevated block ... 390,000

HOMESITE AREA 2574M2 FORESTED AREA 4866M2 TOTAL = 7440M2 Beautiful elevated block with very gentle slope looking out to the Blackall range and extensive farmland...

ELEVATED WITH FARMLAND VIEWS

24 (Lot 19) Clearview Place, Rosemount 4560

Residential Land HOMESITE AREA 2263M2 FORESTED AREA 4046M2 TOTAL = 6309M2 A lovely block ... 390,000

HOMESITE AREA 2263M2 FORESTED AREA 4046M2 TOTAL = 6309M2 A lovely block with a flat pad read to build on with view over the farmlands. Clearview Place Rosemount...

Prime waterfront Acreage. Buy 1 or all 4

0 Yandina Bli Bli Road, Yandina 4561

Residential Land What a choice to make. Located only 15 min to Maroochydore and ... Present All...

What a choice to make. Located only 15 min to Maroochydore and 2 min to Yandina is four fantastic parcels of Land comprising of 60 acres of Maroochy Riverfront, 2...

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"

'We don't want taken away': Death of big block lifestyle

BACKYARD BATTLE: Residents on Laloki St, Camira are desperately fighting to stop a subdivision and construction of a duplex going ahead in their street.

Wide open spaces could be thing of the past

Locky eyes next 'series' win

WINNING COMBINATION: Rugby league great Darren Lockyer is to launch his collection of house designs with Ausmar on Saturday at Caloundra.

NRL legend Darren Lockyer in Sunshine Coast partnership

Alex beach or bluff at your front door

ALEX LIVING: 9/252 Alexandra Pde, Alexandra Headland.

Beachfront unit among the picks of this week's auction line-up

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!