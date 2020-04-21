Noosa Chamber claims local economy is in a ‘recession’

NOOSA businesses have been decimated by the social restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 virus.

Despite the obvious challenges, Chamber of Commerce president Murray Brown praised the many innovative and hardworking Noosa businesses.

But he admitted, despite the efforts, the downturn in business figures was obvious.

“Clearly there are some businesses that have moved orders to the web, and some of the restaurants are doing take away,” Mr Brown said.

Noosa Chamber of Commerce Sunset drinks: Outgoing president Janet Kake with new president Murray Brown.

“But many of them cannot achieve even five per cent of their previous turnover by pivoting online.”

“In general, and anecdotally the local economy is in a recession due to the tourism dollar being stripped out of it,” he said.

“If we can speed up a return to the tourist dollar it may just be a blip in the second quarter of this year, time will tell.”

Cyclists ride down a desolate Hastings St in Noosa on Good Friday 2020, which would normally be teeming with thousands of Easter holiday makers. Photo Lachie Millard

The Chamber president praised the Noosa business community for their positivity and drive.

“Businesses are extremely positive, and I have a feeling of resilience when speaking to most,” Mr Brown said.

Despite the unprecedented challenges, Mr Brown said he had heard of only one or two isolated cases of the region’s businesses forced to close indefinitely.

“Many businesses are still dealing with their landlords hoping to agree on a rent holiday or put a mutual agreement in place to get through this,” he said.

This way the landlord still has a tenant and the businesses are still operating when tourism returns over the next few months.”

The Chamber will soon roll out their strategy to assist local businesses after working alongside the Noosa Council and other local area stakeholders.

“One of the strategies is to have all restaurant, catering and hospitality staff tested and cleared of COVID-19 over the next few weeks,” Mr Brown said.

“So that the staff can be safe in knowing they can work with one another and at the right time tourists can be safe in the knowledge our staff have a ‘Current Health Visa’ of sorts when tourism restarts.”

If approved by the Chamber committee, the complete set of business support strategies will be released on Wednesday, April 22.