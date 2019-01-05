Noosa chef to feature at festival
CELEBRITY chef Matt Golinksi will spice up the kitchen as he features at this year's Ginger Flower and Food Festival.
An impressive line-up of well-known and local foodie and gardening presenters will share their passion, knowledge and experience with festival-goers from January 18-20.
2019 marks the 23rd year of the iconic festival with three days of food, flowers and entertainment.
A theme of locally grown and sourced produce will run through the cooking demonstrations, highlighting all that is fresh to the Sunshine Coast and how these ingredients pair with Buderim Ginger.
Mr Golinski said he was excited to be part of the festival and supporting local producers.
"I love cooking using local ingredients, it presents what fresh produce the Sunshine Coast region has to offer, it's quite a foodie driven area,” he said.
An exquisite range of ornamental ginger and heliconia plants will be showcased, alongside a stunning array of more than 3000 plants available for
sale.
All the food and fun the Ginger Factory is famous for will also be on offer during the festival.
The Ginger Flower and Food Festival is a free, all- weather event and will be held at The Ginger Factory, 50 Pioneer Rd, Yandina.
Food Presentations
Matt Golinski
Free Ranging Chef Peter Wolfe
Kelly Lord, Spirit House
Shane Bailey, Noosa Boathouse
Jodie Williams, Black Ant Gourmet
Dhom Chotipimai, Dhoms Kitchen
Chris Bond, Pomodoras on Obi
James Barnden, Charlies Hotel
Gardening Talks
Soil to Supper's Cath Manuel
Horticulturalist, Paul Plant
Leonie Shanahan, educator and author
Linda Brennan, eco-educator and author
Sustainable farmer, Gary Hands
Ornamental ginger expert, Kim Taylor
Hive Haven's Ann Ross
Maureen Simons, Towen Mount Tropicals