Noosa chef to feature at festival

FAMOUS FLAVOURS: Chef Matt Golinski will feature at the 2019 Ginger Flower and Food Festival at the Ginger Factory.

FAMOUS FLAVOURS: Chef Matt Golinski will feature at the 2019 Ginger Flower and Food Festival at the Ginger Factory. Iain Curry

CELEBRITY chef Matt Golinksi will spice up the kitchen as he features at this year's Ginger Flower and Food Festival.

An impressive line-up of well-known and local foodie and gardening presenters will share their passion, knowledge and experience with festival-goers from January 18-20.

2019 marks the 23rd year of the iconic festival with three days of food, flowers and entertainment.

A theme of locally grown and sourced produce will run through the cooking demonstrations, highlighting all that is fresh to the Sunshine Coast and how these ingredients pair with Buderim Ginger.

Mr Golinski said he was excited to be part of the festival and supporting local producers.

"I love cooking using local ingredients, it presents what fresh produce the Sunshine Coast region has to offer, it's quite a foodie driven area,” he said.

An exquisite range of ornamental ginger and heliconia plants will be showcased, alongside a stunning array of more than 3000 plants available for

sale.

All the food and fun the Ginger Factory is famous for will also be on offer during the festival.

The Ginger Flower and Food Festival is a free, all- weather event and will be held at The Ginger Factory, 50 Pioneer Rd, Yandina.

Food Presentations

Matt Golinski

Free Ranging Chef Peter Wolfe

Kelly Lord, Spirit House

Shane Bailey, Noosa Boathouse

Jodie Williams, Black Ant Gourmet

Dhom Chotipimai, Dhoms Kitchen

Chris Bond, Pomodoras on Obi

James Barnden, Charlies Hotel

Gardening Talks

Soil to Supper's Cath Manuel

Horticulturalist, Paul Plant

Leonie Shanahan, educator and author

Linda Brennan, eco-educator and author

Sustainable farmer, Gary Hands

Ornamental ginger expert, Kim Taylor

Hive Haven's Ann Ross

Maureen Simons, Towen Mount Tropicals