LEARNING SPACE: Outdoors in Cooran these kids will be learning plenty thanks to permaculture and some great cooking.
Noosa children learning out in the open

11th Apr 2019 12:00 PM

OUTSIDE Cooran these school holidays, groups of children are reversing the trend of watching screens indoors - instead getting their hands dirty.

They're reaping the healthy rewards of the Living Classroom, which is visiting Lulu's Perch, a beautiful farm and permaculture garden in Pinbarren.

Seven to 14-year-olds are engaging in outdoor gardening as part of an interactive school holiday program.

Aaron Mears has been sharing his knowledge of permaculture practices and traditional cultures in an easy and interactive way while the children work and play in the vegetable patch.

Aaron said children loved jumping straight into the wonderful world of gardening by exploring established gardens, discovering what was growing, mixing garden potions to feed the soil and getting up close to the "mini helpers” in the garden, such as worms and beneficial bugs.

"Not to mention the cute farm animals that are waiting to say hi,” he said.

These include miniature goats, farmyard ducks and chickens. Participants also get to try their hand in the kitchen with wholefood cook Vanessa Schofield, who shares her love of simple, traditional cooking. They are also learning the basic permaculture principles.

Visit www.facebook.com/ LivingClassroomProject for more information.

Aaron and Vanessa, both qualified teachers, created the Living Classroom Project, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at providing outdoor learning spaces in schools.

