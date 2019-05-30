Noosa Chorale simulcast around the world

BASKETBALL courts don't usually make good concert halls unless you are Noosa Chorale and keen to celebrate your 25th anniversary year in a way local classical music fans will long remember.

Last Sunday at the Leisure Centre at Wallace Park the choir staged Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's Messa da Requiem and the 500 people who filled the centre loved it, standing, clapping and cheering, completely swept away by what they had just heard.

Noosa mayor Tony Wellington was there and afterwards he said: "It exceeded everyone's expectations.

"What's incredible is that the Leisure Centre is hardly a warm environment for this sort of entertainment but the music overwhelmed us all.

"The choir has a long and very valuable history and is honoured here in Noosa.

"I think today's concert is probably the most ambitious of everything the choir has ever attempted.

"It has been a wonderful outcome.”

All in all there were 185 performers. The Requiem calls for two choirs and the Chorale invited the Sunshine Coast Choral Society to join it.

The 50-piece Requiem Orchestra was handpicked by conductor Adrian King.

Performing in a basketball arena was also a first for the four soloists, Judit Molnar (soprano), Melissa Gregory (mezzo soprano), Andrew Pryor (tenor) and Jeffrey Black (baritone).

Jeffrey has starred on most of the world's concert platforms and major opera houses like La Scala Milan, London's Covent Garden, the New York Met, and told Noosa News it was the first time he had sung the Requiem.

"It is glorious music and I would be perfectly happy singing it on a beach,” he said.

In a first for the Chorale the concert was broadcast by Noosa Community Radio FM101.3 to its Coast audience and streamed world-wide.

"We had listeners in Europe, the US, many parts of Australia, the Seychelles and even somewhere in the middle of the North Atlantic,” station president, Sibylle Reichs, said.

"The concert was fantastic.

"It had a magic atmosphere and showed how wonderful it can be for Noosa and for tourism when community groups like us get together.”

The Requiem will be performed again this Sunday starting at 2pm at Venue 114 Birtinya.

Tickets available at the door or phone 54131400.