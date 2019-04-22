Menu
Tim Burton's live action film Dumbo.
Noosa cinema guide

21st Apr 2019 12:00 PM

NOW SHOWING

Captain Marvel

Dumbo

Five Feet Apart

Guess How much I Love You

Hellboy - R18+

Little

Missing Link

Shazam

The Chaperone

The Curse of the Weeping Woman

The Lego Movie 2

US

Wonder Park

Avengers - End game

  • The next Seniors Morning Tea screening is of Aftermath on April 23 at 10.30am. Complimentary morning tea will be provided from 10am. Bookings are advised.
  • See a special screening of Avengers - Infinity War on Tuesday, April 23r at 6:30pm only. Tickets just $10
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like BCC Noosa Cinemas on Facebook, visit www.eventcinemas.com.au or phone 54097240
  • Please note BCC Noosa Cinemas will open at 1.30pm Anzac Day, Thursday, April 25
bcc noosa cinemas cinema guide movie guide noosa cinemas whats on noosa
