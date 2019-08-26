Noosa cinema guide
NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:
A Dog Journey
Angel has fallen
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw
Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan
Palm Beach
The Lion King
- The Keeper — Encore Seniors Morning Tea screening, September 11 from 10am, tickets selling now.
- Ride Like a Girl — The true story of Michelle Payne, is the next Chicks at the Flicks advanced screening. September 18 from 6pm — Secure your tickets now.
- For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.