Kathryn Prescott and Henry Lau in A Dog's Journey.
Entertainment

Noosa cinema guide

26th Aug 2019 10:16 AM

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

A Dog Journey

Angel has fallen

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw

Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan

Palm Beach

The Lion King

  • The Keeper — Encore Seniors Morning Tea screening, September 11 from 10am, tickets selling now.
  • Ride Like a Girl — The true story of Michelle Payne, is the next Chicks at the Flicks advanced screening. September 18 from 6pm — Secure your tickets now.
  • For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.
