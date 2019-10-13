Noosa cinema guide

Menu
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film, Joker. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
13th Oct 2019 12:00 PM

ADVANCE screening of Maiden on Wednesday, October 16, 6.30pm and advance screening Maleficent on Wednesday, October 16, at 6.30pm.

Join us for our next Seniors Morning Tea on Thursday, October 16 — Ride Like A Girl, complimentary morning tea from 10am, screening from 10.30am

For all the latest information and updates on special events and weekly session times, like us on Facebook/BCCNoosaCinemas or visit www.eventcinemas.com.au.

NOW SHOWING AT NOOSA CINEMAS:

Joker

Ad Astra

Downton Abbey

Ride like a Girl

Gemini Man

Hustlers

The Farewell

