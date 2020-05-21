Noosa Civic puts out the fire on unauthorised clearing

NOOSA Civic owners have assured residents last year's clearing behind the shopping centre was to protect against the region's devastating bushfires.

Stockwell General Manager Georgina Madsen said the firebreaks were created as a matter of urgency during last year's bushfires.

Aerial shot of land behind Noosa Civic Shopping Centre after clearing for firebreaks.

"As a result of the extreme weather conditions and the bushfire event at Peregian Springs on Monday, September 9 2019, Stockwell undertook an urgent review of bushfire preparedness by way of an updated Bushfire Management Plan for Noosa Civic," she said.

"To avoid unnecessary impact on vegetation, part of the bushfire management works were undertaken on the alignment of the Hofmann Dve extension as per the planning scheme."

"All other bushfire management works were undertaken to the boundaries and the existing fire track."

Noosa Council's Development Assessment Manager Kerri Coyle said Stockwell, as owners of the site, undertook the clearing for firebreaks on the site as essential management at the height of an extreme bushfire season.

"The clearing was based on a revised Bushfire Management Plan submitted by the landowner to Council immediately before carrying out the clearing, following the recent Peregian Beach bushfires," she said.

Ms Coyle said while the revised Bushfire Management Plan was not approved at the time of the clearing, essential management work is able to occur and staff are currently assessing the revised Bushfire Management Plan, in consultation with the landowner.

In a letter to the landowner, QFES Acting Commissioner, Mike Wassing encouraged the firebreaks.

"I want to be very clear that, under state legislation, as a landholder you can construct fire breaks on your property to prepare for bushfires."