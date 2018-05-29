Noosa Civic soon to be awash with a clean new parking scene

Noosa Civic carpark will soon be the home of shop and wash car cleaning service

Noosa Civic carpark will soon be the home of shop and wash car cleaning service

NOOSA Civic will be home to a "car wash in a carpark” concept after the council approved an application to mix shopping with auto suds and scrubs.

Councillors agreed to the new facility operated by Mirose Pty Ltd at the recent ordinary meeting on strict conditions.

One of these is to try and create some clear demarcation from the parking and car wash line-up via "appropriate line marking must be provided in accordance with the consulting engineer's recommendations”.

A report to the council said "the proposed car wash use will not attract any additional car parking demand as the use is complementary and ancillary to the shopping centre”.

"It is highly unlikely that the car wash will attract customers that are not intending to visit the shopping centre,” it said.

The applicant suggests the "nature of the proposed use is to offer a car wash service, primarily to customers/shoppers utilising the Noosa Civic shopping centre”.

The proposal is intended to support and be supported by retail and commercial activities within the locality.

Council planners said the car wash would result in "a minor reduction of car parking on site”.

"It is considered and has been noted that there is sufficient car parking on site to accommodate customers during regular business hours,” the report said.

"These spaces will be used by customers intending to visit the mall as the car wash use is complementary to the shopping centre.”

Any contaminants or contaminated water "must not be directly or indirectly released from the premises” and any water releases "must not cause any visible oil slick”.