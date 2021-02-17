Noosa clinic staff among first in line for COVID-19 jab

Dr Nova Evans and nursing director Sonia Goodwin are leading the Sunny Street fever clinic in Noosa.

Frontline staff at Tewantin's Sunny Street COVID-19 fever testing centre will soon be rolling up their arms to receive their vaccination before helping deliver protective "jabs" to the wider community.

Sunny Street's Dr Nova Evans said the federally-funded respiratory clinic had relocated from The J carpark in Noosa Junction to the Tait Duke Cottage to get out of the weather and under a roof.

"The Noosa Council was fantastic in how they set us up in Tait Duke for providing for our nurses and our patients," she said.

Dr Evans, who runs the clinics with co-founder and nursing director Sonia Goodwin, said her team was ready for the long immunisation haul ahead.

Dr Nova Evans of Sunny Street with her team at their old clinic site The J carpark testing for COVID-19.

"We're part of the national vaccine rollout," she said.

"Our team will be among the first ones to get vaccinated and then as we roll out more broadly, we'll get the general public involved.

"This is going to be a more long to medium term need."

The clinic has tested more than 8000 people for COVID-19 since it set up last August and Dr Evans and the results had been heartening.

"We haven't had a positive yet," Dr Evans said.

"We tell the patients no news is good news.

"If you're positive you'll soon know about it."