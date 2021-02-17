Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dr Nova Evans and nursing director Sonia Goodwin are leading the Sunny Street fever clinic in Noosa.
Dr Nova Evans and nursing director Sonia Goodwin are leading the Sunny Street fever clinic in Noosa.
Health

Noosa clinic staff among first in line for COVID-19 jab

Peter Gardiner
17th Feb 2021 12:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Frontline staff at Tewantin's Sunny Street COVID-19 fever testing centre will soon be rolling up their arms to receive their vaccination before helping deliver protective "jabs" to the wider community.

Sunny Street's Dr Nova Evans said the federally-funded respiratory clinic had relocated from The J carpark in Noosa Junction to the Tait Duke Cottage to get out of the weather and under a roof.

Business wellness gathering has to downsize

Police disturbed by shocking road toll
How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

"The Noosa Council was fantastic in how they set us up in Tait Duke for providing for our nurses and our patients," she said.

Dr Evans, who runs the clinics with co-founder and nursing director Sonia Goodwin, said her team was ready for the long immunisation haul ahead.

Dr Nova Evans of Sunny Street with her team at their old clinic site The J carpark testing for COVID-19.
Dr Nova Evans of Sunny Street with her team at their old clinic site The J carpark testing for COVID-19.

"We're part of the national vaccine rollout," she said.

"Our team will be among the first ones to get vaccinated and then as we roll out more broadly, we'll get the general public involved.

"This is going to be a more long to medium term need."

The clinic has tested more than 8000 people for COVID-19 since it set up last August and Dr Evans and the results had been heartening.

"We haven't had a positive yet," Dr Evans said.

"We tell the patients no news is good news.

"If you're positive you'll soon know about it."

coronavirus pandemic noosa fever clinic sunshine coast covid testing vaccination roll out
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hannah’s law: Taskforce to consult on coercive control laws

        Premium Content Hannah’s law: Taskforce to consult on coercive control laws

        Crime One year on from the brutal murder of Hannah Clarke and her children, Qld Premier announces an independent taskforce to consult on coercive control legislation

        33 dead in 48 days: Police “disturbed” by horror road toll

        Premium Content 33 dead in 48 days: Police “disturbed” by horror road toll

        News Police warn motorists to obey the road rules as death toll hits 33

        Coast rail duplication ‘might not get past Beerwah’

        Premium Content Coast rail duplication ‘might not get past Beerwah’

        Politics Federal MP says state has shown no appetite to progress past Beerwah

        Gympie man ‘died multiple times’ on the way to hospital

        Premium Content Gympie man ‘died multiple times’ on the way to hospital

        News Harold Greenway will meet with the paramedics who helped save his life on a fateful...