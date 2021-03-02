Menu
The Rolling Rock co-owner Shea Fox leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Noosa club owner allegedly caught with 6 bags of cocaine

Maddie Manwaring
2nd Mar 2021 1:00 PM
A Noosa nightclub owner who was arrested trying to enter his own club allegedly had six bags of cocaine on him.

The Rolling Rock co-owner Shea Daniel Fox, 29, faced Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to make an application to vary his bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Mr Fox was arrested while trying to enter the Hastings St club last Friday night.

Police allege Mr Fox had six bags of cocaine on him, weighing a total of just over 7g.

Mr Fox was charged with possessing dangerous a drug exceeding Schedule 3.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said the drugs were for Mr Fox's personal use.

The Rolling Rock co-owner/manager Shea Fox leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court heard a condition of Mr Fox's bail undertaking meant he was not allowed to attend the club at night.

Sergeant Johnstone said Mr Fox had been granted a curfew to visit the club during the day to conduct his business as an owner and manager.

Ms Smith said Mr Fox was applying to have the curfew lifted on Friday and Saturday nights to allow him in the club at night for work.

Crime scene declared after building destroyed in blaze

Husband, wife caught on CCTV in 'bold' Plaza theft

Couple's live beauty tutorials keep salon clients hooked

Sgt Johnstone opposed the bail variation over concerns that police would not be monitoring his behaviour in the club and because he had been arrested on a Friday night.

She said police had to protect the community and that it was a "large amount of drugs" to have been found at the nightclub.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist refused the bail variation and adjourned the matter to April 13.

