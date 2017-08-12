Noosa coffee crowned national champion in Hobart

GOOD BEANS: First Batch Coffee Roasters owner Brent Deller prepares to roast some of his award-winning Noosa Blend coffee.

NOOSAVILLE'S First Batch Coffee Roasters have taken out top spot in a national coffee contest in its first foray into competitive judging.

First Batch owner Brent Deller entered the recently developed Noosa Blend coffee beans in the Royal Hobart Show Fine Food Awards, and won coffee champion overall and silver in the milk-based cappuccino category.

"We'd never entered a competition before. It was a really big surprise," Mr Deller said.

"This blend I personally love, it's one of my favourites. We've only had it ready for eight weeks.

"The forefront of my mind is to keep delivering a consistent and top quality product to our customers, so it never really occurred to me to enter in a competition."

The coffee is judged on a number of different aspects, including acidity, body, strength and aroma, with Noosa Blend scoring an impressive 91 out of 100 possible points.

"We had to submit three samples. The bags are unmarked so it's a blind tasting, which is great for us because it's independent feedback on our coffee," Mr Deller said.

"First Batch, the business, is only two years old. It's my concept and it just reflects my decision to try and make this business work.

"This really is a great yardstick for where we sit on an an international level."

Mr Deller hopes to enter in more national competitions in the future, including the Sydney Royal Show.

Noosa Blend beans are available for purchase from First Batch on request.