Noosa Come Together festival boasts big new sponsor

COMING TOGETHER: The community-minded crew at Laguna Real Estate have signed as a major sponsor of Noosa Comes Together, which raises money for the disabled sailing program at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club, among others.

NOOSA Come Together organisers have their sights set on raising the bar - adding more events and hoping to raise more than last year's total of $10,000.

The community-minded crew at Laguna Real Estate have signed as a major sponsor of the festival, which raises money for disabled sporting programs.

"Our team at Laguna are delighted to be part of such a fantastic event,” Laguna Real Estate principal Olivier Miller said.

"Each year we sponsor a variety of charities and events in our local area.

"For us, it's more than just a monetary contribution,” she said.

"Each member of our team is passionate about the causes we support and as such are more than happy to donate their own time to support our community.”

The first Noosa Come Together Festival raised $10,720. This year the event will grow to include a fun run-style paddleboard race along the Noosa River as well as being host to the Australian Busking Championship regional finals on Saturday, with winners playing on the main stage on Sunday.

Headlining the event will be the ever-talented Sunny Coast Rude Boys, along with Barry Charles and Noosa icon Bob Abbott.

Bring the kids to enjoy the climbing wall, ponies and zoo as well as an acoustic field and holistic field.

"We have two great days packed with fun for all the family,” said event manager Oz Bayldon.

A field will be set up allowing charities a chance to promote their work locally and further afield as well as various market stalls.

To top it all off there will be plenty of river activities for disabled patrons to give sailing a try as well as paddle boarding, kayaking and other river activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Laguna Team will have a marquee stall set up for the weekend, handing out beach balls and more as well as helping with people's real estate needs.

Noosa Come Together is being held on June 10-11 at Pirate Park on Gympie Tce, Noosaville.

The event supports the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club's Sailability program, as well as Riding for the Disabled and the Disabled Surfers Association.