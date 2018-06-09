Noosa Comes Together for music fest

A HUGE weekend of music by the Noosa River is on the cards, as the third annual Noosa Come Together music festival and busking championships take place at Pirate Park, Noosaville.

There is also a laser show, a jumping castle, children's train ride, a range of food vans, the Unitywater hydration station and much more.

The event brings Noosa together to help people with disabilities in our community and is always a fun, family-friendly day out.

On Saturday from 10am-3pm, buskers will be strategically placed along the foreshore, from the stage at Lions Park to Jetty 17 and across the road from Grind Cafe to Seabreeze Takeaway on Gympie Terrace.

It's an opportunity to wander along the river and enjoy the entertainment.

Then on Sunday the best of the best will perform on the busking stage at The Boathouse restaurant from 2-5pm.

The Noosa Come Together music festival begins on Sunday at 11am, with the Insingc choir on the Mark Davidson Stage followed by Ziko Hart on harp, Mish Shell at noon and Barry Charles singing the blues at 12.40pm.

Over on the Acoustic Stage, the busking finals run from 11am-1pm.

Meanwhile, the Vodville Good Time Cover Band play at the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club from 2-5pm.

The music continues on the two stages until 6.15pm and finishes with Noosa's biggest laser show kicking off at 6.30pm.